What's up today: SC to hear petitions on Article 370, Chidambaram's plea in SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 28, 2019, 8:00 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 8:00 am IST
Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.
Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.

SC to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court will also hear petitions seeking the removal of other restrictions, including the communication blockade in the State.

 

INX media case: Supreme Court on Tuesday extended interim protection granted to former Home Minister P Chidambaram from arrest in a case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The top court will continue to hear on Wednesday, the plea of P Chidambaram against Delhi High Court's order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.

Union Cabinet and  Council of Ministers meeting: The Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting today at Parliament Annexe Building here. This will be followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

This is the first Union Cabinet meeting after the government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. The last cabinet meeting was held on August 5.

