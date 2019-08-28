Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 UP: Rampur court dis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Rampur court dismisses Azam Khan's anticipatory bail plea in 29 cases

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 6:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 6:18 pm IST
On July 25, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, in its order, had asked Azam Khan to demolish the gate of the university, built on the land of Public Works Department (PWD), within 15 days. (Photo: ANI)
Rampur: In a big blow to Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan, the District Court here on Wednesday dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail in 29 cases registered against him.

"There were several petitions about the land encroached upon by the University (Jauhar University) and some other cases as well. He (Azam Khan) filed the petition for anticipatory bail. There were a total 29 cases," Public Prosecutor (PP) Dalvinder Singh told reporters here.

 

At least, 25 FIRs have been registered against Azam Khan, who is the Vice Chancellor of Jauhar University, in cases related to land grab.

Last month, police had carried out a raid in the premises of Jauhar University and recovered over 2,500 expensive books allegedly stolen from some other institutes.

Other than this, several complaints have also been lodged against the controversial Rampur lawmaker for alleged land grab to build the varsity.

On July 25, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, in its order, had asked Azam Khan to demolish the gate of the university, built on the land of Public Works Department (PWD), within 15 days.

SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari had also imposed a fine of Rs 3.2 crore on Khan.

Tags: azam khan, land grab case, samajwadi party (sp)
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Rampur


