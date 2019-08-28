Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Troubled times have ...
Troubled times have arrived: Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Aug 28, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 1:49 am IST
Owaisi said the Modi govt was the first to take 99.9 per cent earnings of the RBI, while previous governments utilised only 50 per cent.
Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the Modi government had evolved a “genius but wrong method” to devalue the rupee and improve the value of the dollar to finance the fiscal deficit.

Speaking to the media here, Mr Owaisi asked that if the trend of depreciation in the rupee value continued how would the country get foreign direct investment? “The dream to equalise the value of the rupee with the dollar will never be fulfilled,” he said.

 

On the transfer of surplus reserves of the RBI to the Centre, he said the Modi government was the first to take 99.9 per cent earnings of the RBI, while previous governments utilised only 50 per cent.

He said, “If you want to do something for the country, let’s create infrastructure of Rs 4 lakh crore. There are many problems in the unorganised sector. About 450 million people are engaged in the unorganised sector, and are not able to eat even biscuits. There is a need to provide employment and we have to strengthen the unorganized sector.”

He said in a big economy like India a biscuit-making company was saying that it was in discomfort, employment was decreasing in the auto industry and Maruti had just announced that it would fire 10,000 workers who were on contract. “This indicates that troubled times have arrived,” he said. Mr Owaisi said the Modi government was well-versed in diverting core issues. “If you speak about the economy, they will raise the cow issue or release my old speech ,” he said.

On the claim of RSS leader Krishna Gopal that untouchability had started in India after the advent of Islam, Mr Owaisi said, “It is very easy for all these johnnies who have no sense of history, to keep on making false allegations. I don’t want to create more controversy, but I will tell him to please go and read the Manusmriti and then say who is responsible for untouchability.”

Replying to a question about Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur saying that black magic had caused the death of senior leaders of the BJP, Mr Owaisi said, “BJP leaders should take note of irrational comments. They should think about the impact of such statements on the family members of those who have lost their beloved. It is a matter of scientific temperament, which is in the directive principles of the Constitution.”

...
