Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Tamil Nadu CM embark ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM embarks on 3 nations study tour

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
As per a government statement, Palaniswami embarked to America, England and Dubai for 10 days.
The Chief Minister will also meet the Hinduja group and other entrepreneurs in New York and San Jose in California. (Photo: File)
 The Chief Minister will also meet the Hinduja group and other entrepreneurs in New York and San Jose in California. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Edappadi K Palaniswami will be the first Chief Minister, who after a hiatus of 20 years is travelling abroad to study and bring investment for the state.

As per a government statement, Palaniswami embarked to America, England and Dubai for 10 days on Wednesday.

 

"After 20 years a chief minister of Tamil Nadu is travelling abroad, Palaniswami is on a study tour and to attract investments in Tamil Nadu," the statement reads.

He will study ambulance services and malaria eradication in London and has plans to sign MoU with Kings College Hospital to open their branches in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister will also meet the Hinduja group and other entrepreneurs in New York and San Jose in California.

Palaniswami is also scheduled to visit the cattle farms in California for research purpose and to gather ideas on how to make the animal husbandries back in Tamil Nadu better, especially the animal husbandry park in Salem.

The Tamil Nadu government organised a second global investor's meet in January in which investment deals worth three lakh crore were signed with various investors.

However, he has not designated Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam as acting Chief Minister nor has he transferred his portfolios to others during his absence.

...
Tags: e palaniswami, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A number of bilateral arrangements in defence co-operation and cultural exchange exist between the two countries.

INS Tarkash makes port call in Senegal

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police S Chanappa said the BJP leader was booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on the father's complaint. (Photo: PTI)

UP girl who alleged harassment by BJP leader Chinmayanand still missing

'He has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure,' Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

Rahul's comments on Kashmir situation gave Pak 'handle' to target India: BJP

In his concluding remark, Shah stressed that the forces must adopt scientific methods for investigations and modernisation should be carried out in a proper manner. (Photo: ANI)

National security important to make India USD 5-trillion economy: Amit Shah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul's comments on Kashmir situation gave Pak 'handle' to target India: BJP

'He has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure,' Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

'Befitting reply, if attacked', VP Venkaiah Naidu warns Pakistan

Reiterating the government's stand that Kashmir is India's internal issue, he accused Pakistan of funding and training terrorists. (Photo: File)

'Ditch third degree and use scientific methods for probe': Amit Shah

'This is not an era of third-degree. We need to use scientific methods for investigation. This is possible if modernization of police force is done in the right manner. Police must think four steps ahead of criminals and criminal-minded people.' Amit Shah said. (Photo: ANI)

Govt constitutes ministerial panel for development of J&K: Sources

Government sources said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister for the PMO Jitendra Singh and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are part of the group. (Photo: PTI)

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham