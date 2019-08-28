Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi, faces music from fellow Congmen

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is facing the music from the KPCC for his comments admiring Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had supported the statement made by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that demonising Modi will not help the Congress and that he should be praised for doing the right things.

PCC president Mullapally Ramachandran has asked him to explain why he made the statement in public and not in the party forum.

Mullapally said that after getting Tharoor’s explanation, a report will be sent to the AICC.

“The country is going through the most severe unemployment situation in the last 45 years as per the National Sample Survey Organisation. It is facing other crises also, but Tharoor has been defending Modi which is unacceptable. His stand will not benefit the Congress, but will affect the morale of the party workers,” he said.

Tharoor has come under attack from Congress leaders, including Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, UDF convener Benny Behanan, K. Muraleedharan and T. N. Prathapan, MPs.

When Chennithala asked him to correct his statement, Tharoor said none need teach him. Prathapan sent a letter to Congress acting president Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

Muraleedharan said that Tharoor need not campaign for the Vattiyoorkavu by-election.

Tharoor, however, maintained that there was nothing wrong in his stand.

As his remarks created a furore, Tharoor in a tweet said he has been a “strong critic” of the Modi government and wanted fellow Congressmen to respect his approach even when they do not agree with it.