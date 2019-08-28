RSS arm opposes Walmart

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch has cautioned the Narendra Modi government to avoid any dealings with American multinational Walmart, saying the government needs to rethink its strategy on allowing such companies to operate in India.

The SJM also said Walmart was among the biggest sellers of Chinese goods, causing havoc for small traders, and was the worst employer in the world.

SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan asked the Modi government to try and find out the loss of employment and livelihood caused by Walmart the world over.

“This company is doing no good anywhere. It’s the biggest seller of Chinese items, causing havoc for small traders and is the worst employer in the world,” he tweeted.

The senior SJM official’s comment came after he quoted a tweet where a delegation posted a picture of Walmart and Flipkart officials calling on agriculture and rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The SJM had earlier sought Mr Modi’s intervention on these issues due to national security concerns.

The SJM batted for getting new regulations in place to protect small and medium traders.