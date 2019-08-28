Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Rahul's comments on ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul's comments on Kashmir situation gave Pak 'handle' to target India: BJP

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 6:03 pm IST
Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Kashmir situation, however he said that Kashmir was entirely an internal issue.
'He has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure,' Javadekar said. (Photo: File)
 'He has made a complete U-turn not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure,' Javadekar said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Kashmir situation, the BJP said on Wednesday he has "insulted" the country and given Pakistan a "handle" to target India in the United Nations.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar demanded an apology from Gandhi and the main opposition party while describing the former Congress chief's remarks, in which he had spoke about reports of violence and death of people in Kashmir, as "most irresponsible politics" the country has witnessed.

 

Gandhi's tweets on Wednesday, attacking Pakistan and asserting that Kashmir is India's internal issue, were made due to public anger over his earlier comments, he said.

"He has made a complete U-turn, not due to his own will but due to circumstances and public pressure," Javadekar said.

The Congress leader's allegations about violence in Kashmir were wrong, he said, adding that it was made due to that party's "vote bank" politics.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over the Kashmir situation and had said last week that the opposition and the press got a taste of the "draconian administration" and "brute force" unleashed on the people there when they tried to visit Srinagar.

However, on Wednesday, he said in a tweet Kashmir is India's internal issue and slammed Pakistan for instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking a dig, Javadekar asked if Gandhi's mindset has also changed due to change in his constituency.

The Congress leader represents Wayanad, a minority-dominated seat, in Lok Sabha after losing from his traditional Amethi seat. 

Prodded on his comments by reporters, Javadekar said his remarks were not about the constituency but its representative.

...
Tags: javadekar, bjp, rahul gandhi, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

On July 25, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, in its order, had asked Azam Khan to demolish the gate of the university, built on the land of Public Works Department (PWD), within 15 days. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Rampur court dismisses Azam Khan's anticipatory bail plea in 29 cases

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Govt decisions are for betterment of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh: Guv

In connection with the Narada and Sarada scams, the TMC supremo said if she was sent behind the bars, she will look at it as a

Country heading towards presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee

'Not a single day passes in Uttar Pradesh when BJP government is able to give assurance to women that they are safe and they will get justice if some incident happens to them. #EnoughIsEnough' tweeted Vadra. (Photo: Twitter | File)

'No guarantee of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh': Priyanka Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP: Rampur court dismisses Azam Khan's anticipatory bail plea in 29 cases

On July 25, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, in its order, had asked Azam Khan to demolish the gate of the university, built on the land of Public Works Department (PWD), within 15 days. (Photo: ANI)

Govt decisions are for betterment of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh: Guv

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Country heading towards presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee

In connection with the Narada and Sarada scams, the TMC supremo said if she was sent behind the bars, she will look at it as a

'No guarantee of women's safety in Uttar Pradesh': Priyanka Gandhi

'Not a single day passes in Uttar Pradesh when BJP government is able to give assurance to women that they are safe and they will get justice if some incident happens to them. #EnoughIsEnough' tweeted Vadra. (Photo: Twitter | File)

'Befitting reply, if attacked', VP Venkaiah Naidu warns Pakistan

Reiterating the government's stand that Kashmir is India's internal issue, he accused Pakistan of funding and training terrorists. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham