No High Court relief for Gurmit Ram Rahim

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published Aug 28, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 2:02 am IST
Kaur submitted that Ram Rahim had been sentenced to imprisonment for two terms of 10 years by a Panchkula special judge.
Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to Gurmit Ram Rahim Singh after his wife, Harjeet Kaur, filed a petition seeking his release on parole to look after his ailing mother.

In her petition, Kaur submitted that her husband had earned the necessary good conduct remission reports for the parole as required under law.  

 

Kaur submitted that Ram Rahim had been sentenced to imprisonment for two terms of 10 years by a Panchkula special judge. He has also been sentenced to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case. She added that his mother, Naseeb Kaur, 85, was suffering from a heart ailment and needed to undergo an angiography. The petition said the mother was “old and weak” and had expressed “desire that her only son” Gurmeet Ram Rahim be present to attend to her.

The Bench was of the opinion that Ram Rahim could himself file the plea.

