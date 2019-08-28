Madhya Pradesh cops mull ‘safe house’ for love birds, but CM is not convinced

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has proposed to establish ‘safe houses’ for love birds facing threats to their lives from their respective families for marrying against their wishes.

The proposal has, however, failed to impress Chief Minister Kamal Nath forcing the police department to consider reviewing the project, a senior officer of state home department told this newspaper on Tuesday. The proposal envisaged establishment of 4-storyed ‘safe houses’ in all the 53 districts in Madhya Pradesh to provide shelter to the couples who have married against the wishes of their families and faced threats to their lives from them. This would also help curb cases of honour killing.

“It is a composite setup that will not only give shelter to the couples facing threats from their kin but can also be used as government offices. The plan will help curtail government expenditure”, additional director general of police, crime against women cell of MP police, Anvesh Manglam told this newspaper here on Tuesday.

It has been proposed that the top floor of the proposed 4-storyed safe house can accommodate the couples vulnerable to intimidation by their kin and friends and the rest could be used for running government offices including crime against women cells.

The local district superintendent of police would be given charge of monitoring round-the-clock security of these couples. Sources said the state home department apprehended that couples in illicit relationship can also use the facility by misguiding the police which might attract legal problem for the police later.