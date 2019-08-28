Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Madhya Pradesh cops ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh cops mull ‘safe house’ for love birds, but CM is not convinced

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Aug 28, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 2:46 am IST
The proposal has, however, failed to impress Chief Minister Kamal Nath forcing the police department to consider reviewing the project.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has proposed to establish ‘safe houses’ for love birds facing threats to their lives from their respective families for marrying against their wishes.

The proposal has, however, failed to impress Chief Minister Kamal Nath forcing the police department to consider reviewing the project, a senior officer of state home department told this newspaper on Tuesday. The proposal envisaged establishment of 4-storyed ‘safe houses’ in all the 53 districts in Madhya Pradesh to provide shelter to the couples who have married against the wishes of their families and faced threats to their lives from them. This would also help curb cases of honour killing.

 

“It is a composite setup that will not only give shelter to the couples facing threats from their kin but can also be used as government offices. The plan will help curtail government expenditure”, additional director general of police, crime against women cell of MP police, Anvesh Manglam told this newspaper here on Tuesday.

It has been proposed that the top floor of the proposed 4-storyed safe house can accommodate the couples vulnerable to intimidation by their kin and friends and the rest could be used for running government offices including crime against women cells.

The local district superintendent of police would be given charge of monitoring round-the-clock security of these couples. Sources said the state home department apprehended that couples in illicit relationship can also use the facility by misguiding the police which might attract legal problem for the police later.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh police, chief minister kamal nath
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Students of Sai Kirupa special school for children pack food for their ‘Meals on Wheels’ programme in Tirupur.

Diverse activities draw special kids to normalcy in Tirupur school

Sadhguru launching ‘Cauvery Calling’. —File photo

‘Tree-based agri can boost farmers’ income’

Rahul Gandhi, MP, interacts with the inmates of a relief camp at St Joseph auditorium, Chungham, near Mananthavadi, on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Rahul Gandhi seeks Nitin Gadkari help in repairing broken roads

Dr K Anand

DMK functionary and doctor shoots self, dies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dasara: Weighty Arjuna steals the show

A file photo of Dasara elephants led by howdah-bearer Arjuna arriving for the grand reception in Mysuru

Diverse activities draw special kids to normalcy in Tirupur school

Students of Sai Kirupa special school for children pack food for their ‘Meals on Wheels’ programme in Tirupur.

Post office passport seva Kendra opens in Ramanathapuram

Ramnad MP K. Nawaskani with officials at the inaugural on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Udta Bengaluru: Police declare war on drugs

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil explains that in the last two or three weeks the city police’s top priority along with curbing rowdyism was to rein in the rising drug menace. As many as six high profile pubs were being raided last week while CCB sleuths have rescued 62 trafficked young girls in their raids on the Ladies Bar.

US has a greed problem, says Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham