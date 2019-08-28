Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Kerala honour killin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala honour killing: 10 get life term imprisonment

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 28, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Court takes convicts’ age into consideration.
The death of Kevin, who was abducted along with a relative from Mannanam, had sparked protests in the Kerala.
 The death of Kevin, who was abducted along with a relative from Mannanam, had sparked protests in the Kerala.

Kottayam: A court here on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to 10 people for the honour killing of a 23-year-old Dalit Christian man last year, which had triggered widespread protests across the state.

Principal sessions court judge C. Jayachandran convicted the 10 men under various sections of the IPC, including sections 302 (murder) and 364A (kidnapping for ransom), special public prosecutor C.S. Ajayan told reporters here.

 

He also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 each on all the accused, which shall be distributed to three witnesses — Kevin’s father Joseph, spouse Neenu Chacko and relative Aneesh Sebastian who was abducted along with Kevin, he said.

According to the judgment, the accused deserved capital punishment for the honour killing as per the direction of the Supreme Court. But in this case the court considered the young age of the accused and also the fact that there are no criminal antecedents against the accused. The court found that they were  amenable to change and hence were given a chance to reform.

On August 22, the court observed that the murder of Kevin P. Joseph, involving his spouse’s relatives, was a case of honour killing.

The court said `1 lakh should be given to Aneesh Sebastian, the key witness in the case, while the remaining amount should be equally distributed among Kevin’s spouse Neenu and father Joseph.

If the convicts failed to pay the money, their three vehicles confiscated by police during the investigation should be put on sale and the amount be realised, the court said. Six convicts were awarded an additional term of three years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of `5,000 each under a section of the IPC.

Besides, they have also been awarded rigorous imprisonment for one year along with a fine of `5,000 under another section of the IPC.

The court which also found some of the 10 men guilty under other relevant sections of the IPC made it clear that the sentences shall run concurrently.

The court said in the instant case, Joseph, Neenu and Aneesh Sebastian are victims of the crime. “In reckoning 12th witness Neenu Chacko, as a victim, this court does not take into account the fact that there is no legal marriage between herself and deceased Kevin P Joseph,” it said.

“That is not a criteria in the present facts and circumstances, to decide the question whether she is a victim. It is only on account of her relationship with Kevin that he was exterminated by the accused persons, who are found guilty,” court said.

...
Tags: honour killing, dalit christian, kevin p. joseph
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam


Latest From Nation

Students of Sai Kirupa special school for children pack food for their ‘Meals on Wheels’ programme in Tirupur.

Diverse activities draw special kids to normalcy in Tirupur school

Sadhguru launching ‘Cauvery Calling’. —File photo

‘Tree-based agri can boost farmers’ income’

Rahul Gandhi, MP, interacts with the inmates of a relief camp at St Joseph auditorium, Chungham, near Mananthavadi, on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Rahul Gandhi seeks Nitin Gadkari help in repairing broken roads

Dr K Anand

DMK functionary and doctor shoots self, dies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
 

Photo of Melania Trump, Justin Trudeau at G7 goes viral, here are netizen's reactions

Melania Trump's husband, US President Donald Trump, stands by her with downcast eyes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

KFC to test meatless chicken at Georgia restaurant

KFC’s foray into plant-based meat follows Burger King’s debut earlier this year of the Impossible Whopper, a meatless version of its signature beef hamburger developed with Impossible Foods. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dasara: Weighty Arjuna steals the show

A file photo of Dasara elephants led by howdah-bearer Arjuna arriving for the grand reception in Mysuru

Diverse activities draw special kids to normalcy in Tirupur school

Students of Sai Kirupa special school for children pack food for their ‘Meals on Wheels’ programme in Tirupur.

Post office passport seva Kendra opens in Ramanathapuram

Ramnad MP K. Nawaskani with officials at the inaugural on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Udta Bengaluru: Police declare war on drugs

Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil explains that in the last two or three weeks the city police’s top priority along with curbing rowdyism was to rein in the rising drug menace. As many as six high profile pubs were being raided last week while CCB sleuths have rescued 62 trafficked young girls in their raids on the Ladies Bar.

US has a greed problem, says Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Pramila Jayapal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham