Kashmir India’s internal issue, violence in J&K instigated by Pak: Rahul

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: 'I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a series of tweets, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that while he disagreed with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on many issues, he wanted to make it absolutely clear that Kashmir was India's internal issue and violence in the state was being instigated by Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.”

There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he added.

Within minutes, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: “Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution and democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand.”

Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution& democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand https://t.co/iI8HZ6sopU — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2019

Rahul Gandhi had criticised the government’s way of handling Jammu and Kashmir after he was stopped from visiting Srinagar on Saturday. The delegation was sent back from the airport, prompting the Congress leader to call it ‘brute force’.

It's been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PLwakJM5W5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2019

Previously, in the Parliament, senior party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while several young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora supported the decision.