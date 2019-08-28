Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Kashmir India’s in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir India’s internal issue, violence in J&K instigated by Pak: Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Aug 28, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 10:07 am IST
The remark came after Rahul criticised govt’s way of handling J&K after he was stopped from visiting Srinagar on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: 'I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.' (Photo: File)
 Taking to Twitter, he wrote: 'I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a series of tweets, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that while he disagreed with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on many issues, he wanted to make it absolutely clear that Kashmir was India's internal issue and violence in the state was being instigated by Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.”

 

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he added.

Within minutes, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted: “Spot on, Chief! This is what @INCIndia has insisted all along: J&K is an integral part of India; we opposed the manner in which Art.370 was abrogated because the way it was done assaulted our Constitution and democratic values. No reason for Pak to draw any comfort from our stand.”

Rahul Gandhi had criticised the government’s way of handling Jammu and Kashmir after he was stopped from visiting Srinagar on Saturday. The delegation was sent back from the airport, prompting the Congress leader to call it ‘brute force’.

Previously, in the Parliament, senior party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad criticised the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while several young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Milind Deora supported the decision.

...
Tags: kashmir issue, rahul gandhi, article 370
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'No need for sex education in schools': RSS-affiliated body

'We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else' SC said while hearing Yechury's petition. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court allows Yechury, student to visit J&K

During the meeting, keeping in mind his election promise, Reddy ordered annual payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance to auto and cab drivers from the last week of September. (Photo: File)

Jagan holds meetings on various issues, asks officials to start welfare schemes soon

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the exit gate of Old Delhi Railway station and found a man lying there. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi teacher dies after fight with vendors over price of headphone



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What scares Mahesh Babu when it comes to his successful career; find out

Mahesh Babu.
 

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

Industry watchers noted Jio was number one in AGR in 14 circles, Airtel in three circles and Vodafone Idea in 5 circles.
 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court allows Yechury, student to visit J&K

'We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else' SC said while hearing Yechury's petition. (Photo: File)

'No need for sex education in schools': RSS-affiliated body

Jagan holds meetings on various issues, asks officials to start welfare schemes soon

During the meeting, keeping in mind his election promise, Reddy ordered annual payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance to auto and cab drivers from the last week of September. (Photo: File)

'Humiliate me, minute by minute, hour by hour': Chidambaram to top court

Chidambaram's family alleged that the government's motive was to 'demonise and humiliate' him. (Photo: File)

'Complete anarchy': Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of UP man who died in custody

Priyanka interacted with the family of the victims here and was seen consoling them.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham