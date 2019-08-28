Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao likely to drop three ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Aug 28, 2019, 1:22 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Regarding former minister T. Harish Rao, the CM is yet to take a final decision.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: The much-awaited state Cabinet expansion may take place within a week, with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao working on various combinations, keeping diverse interests and addressing issues of optimal representation, for the last three days.

It is learnt that TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, former MP and TS Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar and party Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh Kumar are part of the exercise.

 

The Chief Minister wants to expand the Cabinet before the Assembly Budget session, which may be convened after the Ganesha immersion on September 12. According to speculation, Mr Rao may drop three ministers and induct eight.

There is a view that keeping Mr Harish Rao away from the Cabinet, after dropping three senior ministers, may lead to a political problem in the future. Mr Harish Rao may, therefore, make it.

Mr Rama Rao, Mr Gutta Sukhender Reddy, who was recently elected MLC, former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and MLC Satyavathi Rathod will be inducted, sources said. Ms Indra Reddy and Ms Rathod will be the first women ministers in the State Cabinet since the formation of Telangana. Ms Rathod will be the ST community representative.

To accommodate Mr Sukhender Reddy and Ms Indra Reddy, the CM has decided to drop ministers from the same caste. In the crosshairs are ministers Ch. Malla Reddy, A. Indrakaran Reddy and G. Jagadish Reddy; amongst whom, two may be dropped. From the Reddy community, it is almost certain that Ch. Malla Reddy will be dropped. The toss-up is between Mr Indrakaran Reddy and Mr Jagadish Reddy.

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is also most likely to drop Mr Etala Rajender, who came under suspicion of leaking details of the Chief Minister’s meeting. Mr Rajender belongs to the undivided Karimnagar district, which Mr K T Rama Rao also represents.

Mr Gangula Kamalakar from Karimnagar district or Mr Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar from Warangal district may also get a berth. Both belong to the dominant Munnuru Kapu community.

The Cabinet has no representation for the Kamma community, to correct which situation, Mr Rao may induct Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay. He also represent the Khammam district, which has no minister currently.

Mr Sukhender Reddy represents the Nalgonda district, from where Mr Jagadish Reddy also hails from, while Mr Indrakaran Reddy is from the Adilabad district. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the TRS lost both Lok Sabha seats in Nalgonda district and the lone Adilabad seat as well.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, k.t. rama rao, t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


