Jagan holds meetings on various issues, asks officials to start welfare schemes soon

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held day-long review meetings on a range of issues including Spandana initiative, implementation of social welfare schemes, housing policy, reported News18.

During the meeting, keeping in mind his election promise, Reddy ordered annual payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance to auto and cab drivers from the last week of September. YSR Rythu Bharosa, under which farmers would be given financial assistance of Rs 12,500 will be implemented from October 15.

The state government has also decided to give Rs 10,000 financial assistance to fisherman from November 21.

While meeting officials of the sports department, the chief minister said cash prize should be given to all national-level medal winners. He said gold winners would be given Rs 5 lakh, silver medallists would get Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3 lakh would be set aside for bronze winners.

The Amma Vodi scheme, under which an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 would be given to each mother who sends her wards to schools and colleges, would begin from January 26 next year.

The annual payment of Rs 10,000 to Nayee Brahmins (barbers), tailors and rajakas (washermen) who owns shops would start in the last week of February along with YSR Pelli Kanuka (aid to newly married couples from poor families). Pastors, imams and priests would receive aid from end of March next year.

The new sand policy of the ruling government will come into effect from September 5. Reddy directed officials to ensure availability of sand at lower rates than the current prices.