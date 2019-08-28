Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 'Humiliate me, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Humiliate me, minute by minute, hour by hour': Chidambaram to top court

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 10:34 am IST
Chidambaram asked the top court to tell the probe agency to show transcripts of his questioning in the alleged money laundering case.
Chidambaram's family alleged that the government's motive was to 'demonise and humiliate' him. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram's family alleged that the government's motive was to 'demonise and humiliate' him. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who is in CBI custody in the INX Media case, on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the probe agency wanted his arrest just to "humiliate" him. He asked how he can be called a "kingpin" for an alleged offence with retrospective effect.

As the top court extended till Wednesday the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram on August 23 in the alleged money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Chidambaram's family alleged that the government's motive was to "demonise and humiliate" him.

 

"We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world," the former Union Minister's son Karti Chidambaram said in a statement on Twitter. Karti Chidambaram is also an accused in the INX Media case and is out on bail.

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram, said the former Union Minister was not evasive during his questioning and has fully cooperated in the probe. "You (Enforcement Directorate) want to arrest me, but for what reason? The answer is - to humiliate me, to humiliate me and to humiliate me, minute by minute and hour by hour," he said, representing his client. He said the probe agency filed the case in 2017, whereas the alleged offences alleged are of the period 2007-2008.

Chidambaram asked the top court to tell the probe agency to show transcripts of his questioning in the alleged money laundering case.

After the CBI filed a First Information Report in May 2017 over alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was Finance Minister, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case of alleged money laundering.

Chidambaram's lawyer told the Supreme Court he has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate three times in 2018 and 2019, and the transcripts of questioning would clear the air on whether he had been evasive in his replies, as alleged by the probe agency while seeking his custodial interrogation.

"Their case is that they have all the evidence and documents. Our case is that they never put it (document) to him during questioning," senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for 73-year-old Chidambaram, told a Supreme Court bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the probe agency, said he would respond to Chidambaram's plea seeking production of transcripts of his questioning on December 19 last year and January 1 and January 21 this year during his arguments on Wednesday.

...
Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, supreme court, ed
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

'No need for sex education in schools': RSS-affiliated body

'We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don't go for anything else' SC said while hearing Yechury's petition. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court allows Yechury, student to visit J&K

During the meeting, keeping in mind his election promise, Reddy ordered annual payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance to auto and cab drivers from the last week of September. (Photo: File)

Jagan holds meetings on various issues, asks officials to start welfare schemes soon

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the exit gate of Old Delhi Railway station and found a man lying there. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi teacher dies after fight with vendors over price of headphone



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What scares Mahesh Babu when it comes to his successful career; find out

Mahesh Babu.
 

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

Industry watchers noted Jio was number one in AGR in 14 circles, Airtel in three circles and Vodafone Idea in 5 circles.
 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Complete anarchy': Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of UP man who died in custody

Priyanka interacted with the family of the victims here and was seen consoling them.

Fire breaks out at timber yard in Mumbai’s Byculla

A major fire broke out at a timber yard of Mustafa Bazaar in south Mumbai’s Byculla in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Kashmir India’s internal issue, violence in J&K instigated by Pak: Rahul

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: 'I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.' (Photo: File)

If Oppn starts singing praises, democracy will be destroyed: Congress

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said unlike the BJP, everyone has the right to express themselves in the Congress as the party has not indulged in 'demonisation' as some of the BJP leaders have. (Photo: File)

High schools in Jammu and Kashmir to reopen today

Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said primary and middle schools are open in the Kashmir Valley and attendance in schools has increased in past few days. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham