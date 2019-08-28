Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Congress slams Pakis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress slams Pakistan for dragging Rahul's name in petition moved in UN

PTI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Gandhi said Jammu and Kashmir was India's internal matter and there was no room for Pakistan or any other country to intervene.
Rahul Gandhi also accused Pakistan of instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said the neighbouring country was known to be 'the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.' (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi also accused Pakistan of instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said the neighbouring country was known to be 'the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress slammed Pakistan on Wednesday for "mischievously" dragging party leader Rahul Gandhi's name in a petition reportedly moved in the United Nations to justify its "lies" and misinformation on Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the opposition party said Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were and would always be an integral part of India as it accused Pakistan of instigating violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

 

Gandhi said Jammu and Kashmir was India's internal matter and there was no room for Pakistan or any other country to intervene.

He also accused Pakistan of instigating and supporting violence in Jammu and Kashmir and said the neighbouring country was known to be "the prime supporter of terrorism across the world".

The Congress leader said this was despite the fact that he disagreed with the BJP-led government on many issues.

"I disagree with this Government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," he said in a tweet.

"There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Statement of Sri. @rssurjewala, I/C , Communications on the alleged petition by Pakistan in which they have mischievously dragged Rahul Gandhi's name. (Photo: Twitter | @INCSandesh)Statement of Sri. @rssurjewala, I/C , Communications on the alleged petition by Pakistan in which they have mischievously dragged Rahul Gandhi's name. (Photo: Twitter | @INCSandesh)

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party had noticed "reports citing an alleged petition moved by Pakistani Government to United Nations on Jammu & Kashmir, wherein name of Shri Rahul Gandhi has been mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan".

"Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India. No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth," he said in a statement.

Surjewala said Pakistan should instead answer to the world about the "unpardonable and inhumane violations of human rights" in PoK-Gilgit-Hunza-Balochistan.

The neighbouring country also owed an explanation for the "designed persecution" of over seven crore Mohajirs (Muslim immigrants of multi-ethnic origin and their descendants, who migrated from various regions of India to Pakistan after the independence of Pakistan) and the killing of over 25,000 of them by its forces, he added.

The Congress leader said besides the instances of human rights violations in Balochistan, thousands had gone missing and mass graves were being uncovered by different agencies.

"The entire world witnessed the horrific murder of 128 innocents on 13th July, 2018 during an election rally by Balochistan Awami Movement. The gross abuse of human rights of Pashtun people in the tribal regions by Pakistani Army as also the systematic persecution and prosecution of Ahmadiyya Religious community is yet to be answered by Pakistan," he said.

Let the world be reminded again that almost every terrorist organisation thrives in Pakistan under political and military patronage  be it Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda or Taliban and its multiple offshoots," the Congress leader said.

"We urge that Pakistan should answer these issues, both internally to its people as also to the international community, instead of raising the fake Kashmir bogey," he added.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'In Uttar Pradesh, mob lynching has taken a new form. Now innocent women are being targeted by the mob. There is a panic among people as women are being beaten up and killed over suspicion of being child-lifters. The state government must take strict actions against such wrongdoings,' Mayawati said. (Photo: File)

'Women in UP targeted, beaten over suspicion of being child lifters': Mayawati

The lunar bound orbit maneuver began at 9:04 hrs (India Standard Time). The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km, ISRO added. (Photo: PTI)

Third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed successfully: ISRO

'No need for sex education in schools': RSS-affiliated body

The nod to Yechury was conditional as Supreme Court barred him from making this meeting political. (Photo: File)

'Don't go for anything else': SC allows Yechury to visit J&K, terms apply



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What scares Mahesh Babu when it comes to his successful career; find out

Mahesh Babu.
 

Jio beats Airtel, Voda Idea to be top telecom revenue earner at Rs 10,900 cr

Industry watchers noted Jio was number one in AGR in 14 circles, Airtel in three circles and Vodafone Idea in 5 circles.
 

Caught on Camera: Burglar's vehicle stolen while he was robbing store across street

A man from Washington faced instant Karma when someone his truck while he was robbing a store across the street, said police. (Photo: Facebbok/ videoscreengrab)
 

Tejas Express fares to be 50 pc less than flights on same routes

The railways has provision for providing tickets at concessional rates to 53 categories, including senior citizens, differently-abled, patients and award winners.
 

Thai palace releases rare images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s royal consort

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn with royal noble consort Sineenat Bilaskalayani, also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. (Photo: AFP)
 

J&K: Lord Ganesha heads to Line of Control this Ganesha Chaturthi

Kiran left for Jammu with the idols on Monday and is expected to reach by Wednesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Don't go for anything else': SC allows Yechury to visit J&K, terms apply

The nod to Yechury was conditional as Supreme Court barred him from making this meeting political. (Photo: File)

Third lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed successfully: ISRO

The lunar bound orbit maneuver began at 9:04 hrs (India Standard Time). The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km, ISRO added. (Photo: PTI)

'No need for sex education in schools': RSS-affiliated body

Jagan Reddy asks officials to start welfare schemes at earliest

During the meeting, keeping in mind his election promise, Reddy ordered annual payment of Rs 10,000 as assistance to auto and cab drivers from the last week of September. (Photo: File)

'Humiliate me, minute by minute, hour by hour': Chidambaram to top court

Chidambaram's family alleged that the government's motive was to 'demonise and humiliate' him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham