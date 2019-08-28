Cabinet 'wapsi' for KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: In a development bound to bring cheer to not only their innumerable fans and supporters, but to the ruling party and the citizens of Telangana state, especially those who voted emphatically for the TRS in the Assembly elections in December last, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has reportedly made up his mind to induct the twin star performers of his last term – son and party working president K.T. Rama Rao and nephew T. Harish Rao — into his Cabinet, whose expansion is set for next week.

Mr Rao has been at a loss to explain to the people and the party why two of the best ministers were not taken into the Cabinet post returning to power.

People were shocked when Mr Rama Rao, the urban face of the party and the go-to man for industry, especially the technology sector, and for interfacing with global investors, was not inducted into the Cabinet.

He was responsible for leading the party to an emphatic victory in the previous municipal elections in Hyderabad and an elevation in the party hierarchy as working president was welcomed by the cadre but they were deeply disappointed that it was not compensation enough for his contributions, or stature.

The dropping of Mr Harish Rao sent the political scuttlebutt into overdrive, with conspiracy tales of deliberate targeting and sidelining overtaking even the news of those who were then inducted.

If Mr Rama Rao had helped the state on the economic and industry fronts, Mr Harish Rao’s spectacular performance had given the TRS government some of its biggest success stories on the “water front”, from projects to restoring old tanks to overseeing micro to large irrigation projects.

With ‘jal’ being the buzzword of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term, the work in Telangana state in this area acquires greater significance, and cannot possibly be expected to be overseen by “lesser” ministers.

Party sources indicate that the CM has decided, after a long think, to re-induct the two stars, despite the political accusation of nepotism and family rule by the BJP, which is growing stronger in the state, and oft-mentioned tales of rivalry between the two cousins. Sources indicate that while predictably, the information technology and NRI affairs ministries will come to Mr Rama Rao, he may not get the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) portfolio, which may go to Mr Harish Rao instead.

The TRS government faces huge public anger over the mismanagement of civic affairs — roads, water, issues including the number of coaches and frequency of Metro Rail, among others — especially since the start of the rainy season.

GHMC commissioner Dana Kishore was axed for non-performance and replaced by Ranga Reddy collector Lokesh Kumar, especially on issues relating to acquiring land and properties for the Stra-tegic Road Development Project (SRDP).

“There was a consideration at the highest levels about allotting the MA&UD portfolio to Mr Rama Rao, but given the amount of flak it is generating, it was felt it would be unwise to let him get that position again. Instead, it would be left to Mr Harish Rao to handle the challenges, though there was some serious thought given to the political implications of handing over such a portfolio to him, especially before the municipal elections,” a source said.

There were those in the party who opined that there were voices seeking the non-inclusion of Mr Harish Rao in the Cabinet but were overruled by the emphatic support of senior leaders, who felt it would be extremely unwise to not include him. His critics may continue to chip away at him and try to at least ensure he gets a less important portfolio, sources added.