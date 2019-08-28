Nation Current Affairs 28 Aug 2019 Cabinet approves 75 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet approves 75 new medical colleges to be established by 2022

ANI
Published Aug 28, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 28, 2019, 7:56 pm IST
Javadekar was addressing the media at a cabinet briefing here.
He said that these institutes will be set up in under-served areas where there are no medical colleges. (Photo: File)
 He said that these institutes will be set up in under-served areas where there are no medical colleges. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the cabinet has approved 75 new medical colleges to be established in the country by the year 2022, which will create an additional 15,700 MBBS seats.

Javadekar was addressing the media at a cabinet briefing here.

 

"Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we took several important decisions today. One of the decision was to approve 75 new medical colleges. It will cost around Rs 24 thousand crores and create an additional 15 thousand new seats in MBBS," the union minister said.

He said that these institutes will be set up in under-served areas where there are no medical colleges.

"In the last five years, over 45 thousand new seats have been created in MBBS and PG. This is the biggest ever expansion of medical education facilities throughout the world," Javadekar said.

...
Tags: prakash javadekar, mbbs seats
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Further, he added that light to moderate rains are very likely to occur over isolated places for the next four days in the Rayalaseema region of the state. (Representational image)

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra

(Photo: ANI)

FDI eases norms for manufacturing, digital media, single brand retail

The Union Minister, in a series of tweets, said: 'Had an engaging discussion with Senator @mattjcan, Minister for Resources & Northern Australia. We discussed the importance of energy and resources in India-Australia bilateral relationship, and agreed to expand the scope of cooperation on a wider range of energy resources.' (Photo: ANI)

Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian minister Matthew Canavan, discusses energy ties

On July 25, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, in its order, had asked Azam Khan to demolish the gate of the university, built on the land of Public Works Department (PWD), within 15 days. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Rampur court dismisses Azam Khan's anticipatory bail plea in 29 cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Spanish man paddles his way from California to Hawaii, crosses over 4000 km

The 21-foot-long (6.4-meter-long) vessel endured rough weather, including when Hurricane Flossie passed within 60 miles (200 kilometres). (Photo: Facebook)
 

Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during Wayanad visit

The former Congress president is no stranger to such incidents as he was also kissed by a woman supporter during a rally in Gujarat this year in February. (Photo: ANI)
 

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

Vendors are unhappy with this move and believe that it will not only have a negative impact on their income but will pose problems for the poor as the banana is the fruit which is incredibly cheap. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra made sure hubby Nick Jonas is never lonely; pic inside

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Statue of Unity' in TIME's 100 greatest places 2019 list

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: In pics

Carmaker has pegged the XL6 as a premium offering.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra

Further, he added that light to moderate rains are very likely to occur over isolated places for the next four days in the Rayalaseema region of the state. (Representational image)

Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian minister Matthew Canavan, discusses energy ties

The Union Minister, in a series of tweets, said: 'Had an engaging discussion with Senator @mattjcan, Minister for Resources & Northern Australia. We discussed the importance of energy and resources in India-Australia bilateral relationship, and agreed to expand the scope of cooperation on a wider range of energy resources.' (Photo: ANI)

UP: Rampur court dismisses Azam Khan's anticipatory bail plea in 29 cases

On July 25, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) court, in its order, had asked Azam Khan to demolish the gate of the university, built on the land of Public Works Department (PWD), within 15 days. (Photo: ANI)

Government pushes for development in J&K, announces 50,000 jobs

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik briefed the media. (Photo: ANI)

Country heading towards presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee

In connection with the Narada and Sarada scams, the TMC supremo said if she was sent behind the bars, she will look at it as a
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham