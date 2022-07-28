  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2022 Higher education pan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Higher education panel meets in Anantapur

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board meeting will be held in Anantapur for two days from Friday. (File photo/ Twitter)
 Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board meeting will be held in Anantapur for two days from Friday. (File photo/ Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: The third meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board meeting will be held in Anantapur for two days from Friday. The subject matter for the meeting is Education 4.0 – Roadmap for New Era of Higher Education.

The meeting has gained attention of all sections, particularly in view of all universities in AP facing a crunch of expert faculty. No recruitments of faculty have been there despite a strongly-worded letter by University Grants Commission (UGC) to vice-chancellors of all state and central universities in the state. According to an estimate, nearly 3,000 teaching positions are lying vacant in 14 universities of AP.

Postdoctoral research fellows and NET, SLET-qualified candidates are demanding that the state government fill all vacant teaching positions. They want revocation of the earlier notification because the recruitment process initiated as per it by the earlier government is stuck in court due to lacunae in the notification.

Academic expert Dr. Suresh Babu observed: “Higher education in AP has no vision regarding demand for courses from mature learners and from students looking to enhance their employability and develop entrepreneurial skills. But 38 percent of departments have been closed in many universities. Nearly 60 percent of departments are running with just one or two faculty members who are nearing superannuation,” he pointed out.

Dr. Suresh underlined that the new education policy proposes several reforms to empower teachers and bring in the brightest minds to the teaching profession. However, the reality is that there is serious faculty crunch in all state and central universities.

When intelligent, talented and deserving candidates do not get suitable jobs in the country, they prefer to go abroad and seek jobs. Local varsities are thus deprived of good talent and quantitative expansion, another expert stated.

It is hoped the AP Higher Education Planning Board will look into these aspects during its meeting and come up with solutions.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

The connivance of lower rung forest employees with the podu farmers and teak smugglers turned out to be a big problem for the forest department. (DC file photo)

Nexus between forest staff and podu farmers a matter of concern

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC dismisses plea to quash CBI cases against Vanpic accused

Congress MP and former PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (file photo: Twitter)

Welfare schemes should cover tenant farmers: Uttam

New collectorate building for Nirmal district. (Photo: Facebook)

Controversy brewing over new Nirmal collectorate building



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->