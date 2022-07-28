  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2022 Controversy brewing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Controversy brewing over new Nirmal collectorate building

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 28, 2022, 1:47 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2022, 1:47 am IST
New collectorate building for Nirmal district. (Photo: Facebook)
 New collectorate building for Nirmal district. (Photo: Facebook)

ADILABAD: Controversy is building up over construction of a new collectorate building for the Nirmal district far away from the town in a low-lying area falling within the Kocheruvu water tank area.

Significantly, following the recent heavy rains, flood waters have already inundated the region, where the building for Nirmal collectorate is being constructed. Critics are pointing out that just as the new collectorate building of Sircilla gets inundated during every rainy season, the Nirmal collectorate too will meet the same fate.

Opposition party leaders of Nirmal district say the choice of land had been forced upon the district administration by forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy. They say he, along with his relatives, owns large tracts of land in Yellapalli. The new Nirmal collectorate is within 1 km distance of Yellapalli, whereas the district headquarters town of Nirmal is about 10 km away.

Former MLA and AICC program implementation committee chairman Aleti Maheshwar Reddy visited the place, where the new collectorate is being constructed, opposing the construction. He alleged that the choice of land for the new collectorate has been forced upon people only to ensure that prices of lands belonging to Indrakaran Reddy and his relatives go up enormously.

Maheshwar Reddy pointed out construction of the new Nirmal collectorate on the lake bed be scrapped in long-term interests of the town. It could instead be built over nearly 60 acres of government land available at Penkatapur village on outskirts of Nirmal town. Penkatapur village is more accessible to people of Nirmal town, whereas the existing place is about 10–12 km away, he stated.

“A person will have to spend at least ₹50 as auto charges to reach the new collectorate building from Nirmal bus stand,” the AICC executive pointed out.

Local people too say there are a few water bodies, including Khajana cheruvu, Bangal cheruvu, Ramsagar cheruvu, and Geethasagar cheruvu, apart from Kocheruvu close to the new collectorate building that is coming up. Moreover, the building will be illegal, as it is being constructed within the “shikam land” of Kocheruvu.

...
Tags: nirmal district, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

The connivance of lower rung forest employees with the podu farmers and teak smugglers turned out to be a big problem for the forest department. (DC file photo)

Nexus between forest staff and podu farmers a matter of concern

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC dismisses plea to quash CBI cases against Vanpic accused

Congress MP and former PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (file photo: Twitter)

Welfare schemes should cover tenant farmers: Uttam

ndian Coast Guard vessel and local fishermen deployed to trace the married woman who went missing on Monday evening, at Ramakrishna Beach, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (DC Photo)

Woman for whom chopper searched sea found with paramour



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->