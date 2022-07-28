CM Jagan to release Rs 508.18 cr to 3,38,792 beneficiaries of Kapu Nestham

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will releases funds to YSR Kapu Nestham for the third installment at Gollaprolu. (DC File Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy will visit Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Friday. He will distribute the third installment of YSR Kapu Nestham scheme to the beneficiaries.

Jagan will directly deposit the amount into the beneficiaries’ accounts with a click of the button. This is to uplift the living standards of women from the Kapu community.

The CM will depart for Gollaprolu from Tadepalli at 9.30 am. He will reach Gollaprolu at 10.30 am. He will address a public meeting from 10.45 am to 12.15 am. Jagan will later release the third installment of YSR Kapu Nestham scheme. He will leave Gollaprolu at 12.40 pm and reach Tadepalli at 1.30 pm.

"Across the state 3,38,792 eligible poor sisters belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes will get a total of` 508.18 crore in financial assistance. As per the promise given in the YSRC election manifesto, YSR Kapu Nestham is offered for the third consecutive year with the aim of improving the economic development and living standards of the poor sisters of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes," the CMO said.

Through YSR Kapu Nestham, the poor sisters of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes between 45 to 60 years of age will be given Rs 15,000 per annum for 5 years and the Jagan government is providing a total of Rs 75,000 in financial assistance in five years to every beneficiary.

Now, CM Jagan is giving Rs 508.18 crore, the total benefit provided so far under YSR Kapu Nestam being 1,491.93 crore. Thus, the financial assistance given to each poor Kapu sister in these three years is literally Rs 45,000.

During the previous government, Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes were given, in various forms, an average of Rs 400 crore, but within three years, the Jagan government has given 70,94,881 sisters and brothers of the Kapu caste almost 27 times more through various schemes – ie, a total of Rs 32,296.37 crore of direct benefit, the CMO release said.

The Jagan government put in special efforts for strengthening the Kapus economically, socially and politically, allotted four ministerial posts to the Kapus including one deputy CM under social justice concept. Due preference was given to Kapu communities in all nominated posts and local institutions, it was stated.

The YSRC government-provided welfare benefits through various schemes for the welfare of Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes for the past three years to the extent of Rs 32,296.37 crore for DBT and non-DBT beneficiaries numbering 70,94,881.

The number of beneficiaries is 57,69,237 through DBT and the benefit received is Rs 16,256.44 crore. Through Non-DBT in three years, the number of beneficiaries is 13,25,644 and the benefit received is Rs 16,039.93 crore.