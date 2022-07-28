  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2022 APSSDC releases job ...
Nation, Current Affairs

APSSDC releases job mela calendar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:37 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2022, 12:37 am IST
The state government, for the first time, is going to implement the job mela calendar to provide jobs throughout the year in the state to the unemployed youth. (Representational Photo:DC)
 The state government, for the first time, is going to implement the job mela calendar to provide jobs throughout the year in the state to the unemployed youth. (Representational Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘job mela calendar’ was released by AP Skill Development & Training advisor Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, chairman K. Ajay Reddy and MD S. Satyanarayana at the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) office here on Wednesday.

The state government, for the first time, is going to implement the job mela calendar to provide jobs throughout the year in the state to the unemployed youth. The APSSDC decided to conduct job melas on every Friday and skill connect placement on every Tuesday. The APSSDC will conduct a total of 312 job melas under job mela calendar 2022-23 in 26 districts in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudhan Reddy said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had focused on providing proper skills to the youth across the state to help them get better job opportunities. He said the APSSDC trained about 14 lakh people in 36 sectors, adding that considering the erstwhile 13 districts, it was proposed to conduct two job fairs and four skill connect drives or pool drives per month and after the reorganisation of districts. The jurisdiction of the district was minimised and so they should increase the intensity of job fair and skill connect placements. Accordingly, a tentative schedule was prepared and released in the form of a job mela calendar, he said.

Ajay Reddy said as per the directions of the Chief Minister, 175 skill hubs would be set up one in each constituency and in the first phase, 66 skill hubs would be inaugurated on August 15 from Visakhapatnam.

Apart from these skill hubs, skill training would be given through 525 degree colleges and 102 centres of excellence. “We will also set up one skill college for each parliamentary constituency. Already, as many as 15 buildings for temporary skill colleges have been identified and courses have been identified for industries. Training will soon be started in these transit skill colleges,” he said.

Satyanarayana said 312 job melas and skill connect drives would be organised across 26 districts in the state per year. He said an agreement was made with industries to provide employment and the calendar was prepared to conduct job fairs and skill connect drives.

...
Tags: job mela, andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh state skill development
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The connivance of lower rung forest employees with the podu farmers and teak smugglers turned out to be a big problem for the forest department. (DC file photo)

Nexus between forest staff and podu farmers a matter of concern

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC dismisses plea to quash CBI cases against Vanpic accused

Congress MP and former PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (file photo: Twitter)

Welfare schemes should cover tenant farmers: Uttam

New collectorate building for Nirmal district. (Photo: Facebook)

Controversy brewing over new Nirmal collectorate building



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->