APSSDC releases job mela calendar

The state government, for the first time, is going to implement the job mela calendar to provide jobs throughout the year in the state to the unemployed youth. (Representational Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government’s ‘job mela calendar’ was released by AP Skill Development & Training advisor Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, chairman K. Ajay Reddy and MD S. Satyanarayana at the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) office here on Wednesday.

The state government, for the first time, is going to implement the job mela calendar to provide jobs throughout the year in the state to the unemployed youth. The APSSDC decided to conduct job melas on every Friday and skill connect placement on every Tuesday. The APSSDC will conduct a total of 312 job melas under job mela calendar 2022-23 in 26 districts in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhusudhan Reddy said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had focused on providing proper skills to the youth across the state to help them get better job opportunities. He said the APSSDC trained about 14 lakh people in 36 sectors, adding that considering the erstwhile 13 districts, it was proposed to conduct two job fairs and four skill connect drives or pool drives per month and after the reorganisation of districts. The jurisdiction of the district was minimised and so they should increase the intensity of job fair and skill connect placements. Accordingly, a tentative schedule was prepared and released in the form of a job mela calendar, he said.

Ajay Reddy said as per the directions of the Chief Minister, 175 skill hubs would be set up one in each constituency and in the first phase, 66 skill hubs would be inaugurated on August 15 from Visakhapatnam.

Apart from these skill hubs, skill training would be given through 525 degree colleges and 102 centres of excellence. “We will also set up one skill college for each parliamentary constituency. Already, as many as 15 buildings for temporary skill colleges have been identified and courses have been identified for industries. Training will soon be started in these transit skill colleges,” he said.

Satyanarayana said 312 job melas and skill connect drives would be organised across 26 districts in the state per year. He said an agreement was made with industries to provide employment and the calendar was prepared to conduct job fairs and skill connect drives.