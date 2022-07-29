AP to get better coal production from Suliyari coal mine to run thermal plants

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the energy sector and discussed the current coal crisis across the country and its impact on thermal plants. (Representational Image/PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to stock adequate coal reserves at thermal stations to ensure power plants run at full capacity in seasons of high power demand.

The chief minister said they must initiate measures to get better production from the Suliyari Coal Mine operated by APMDC. He said there was a need to educate the farmers about the fixing of meters for farm connections and how beneficial are these to them. Letters would be written to farmers explaining the benefits of agricultural meters.

Jagan conducted a review on the energy sector here on Thursday and discussed the current coal crisis across the country and its impact on thermal plants. The authorities must ensure adequate coal reserves at thermal stations and run them at full capacity on days of high demand, for smooth supply.

Plan things accordingly for industries even during peak demand days, he said, and told the officials to focus on better production from the Suliyari Coal Mines operated by APMDC. Coal imports through seaway can be utilized at Krishnapatnam plant, as it is close to the port and would help in reducing transportation costs, he said.

Jagan advised officials to consider innovative ideas like coal swapping.

Reviewing the Polavaram Power Project, Jagan said the authorities would finalise the tenders by December.

The officials explained the progress of the works and stated that the construction of two units with a capacity of 115mw at Lower Sileru will be completed by April 2024. They said power supply was restored to all the houses in the flood-affected areas. The power to agricultural pumps will be given after the water recedes.

As for setting up of meters for agricultural pumpsets, Jagan asked the officials to create awareness among the farmers, clearly explaining the benefits of meters. “Write letters to farmers by explaining that the farmer is not being burdened as the entire bill will be paid by the government.”

He said officials should explain the pilot project in Srikakulam, where almost 33.75 million units of energy were saved. Grant connections immediately to those who have applied for agricultural connections and replace the transformer immediately wherever it was damaged, he said.

The officials informed the CM that they have procured good amounts of power keeping the increasing demand in view. In March 2022, 1268.7 million units were purchased at Rs 1123.7 crore, in April 1047.8 million units were bought at a cost of Rs 1022.4 crore, followed by 739.72 million units in May with Rs 832.92 crore and 936.22 million units in June at Rs 745.75 crore.

So far in July, Rs 125.95 crore was spent for procuring 180.96 million units. Unit-3 of the Krishnapatnam Power Plant will be operational from September this year, and the fifth stage of Vijayawada Thermal plant will be ready from February 2023, officials said.

The officials said the demand for electricity is increasing every year, but there is a lack of supply of sufficient coal, and the gap was increasing every year. In 2019-20, only 20.84 million metric tonnes have been received, upon the agreement for the supply of 26.85 million metric tonnes. In 2020-21, only 10.51 million metric tonnes were received as against a pact for 25.38 million metric tonnes. Even in 2021-22, only 18.12 million metric tonnes were supplied for a total indent of 25.38 million metric tonnes.