  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2022 AP to get better coa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP to get better coal production from Suliyari coal mine to run thermal plants

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 29, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the energy sector and discussed the current coal crisis across the country and its impact on thermal plants. (Representational Image/PTI)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the energy sector and discussed the current coal crisis across the country and its impact on thermal plants. (Representational Image/PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has advised officials to stock adequate coal reserves at thermal stations to ensure power plants run at full capacity in seasons of high power demand.

The chief minister said they must initiate measures to get better production from the Suliyari Coal Mine operated by APMDC. He said there was a need to educate the farmers about the fixing of meters for farm connections and how beneficial are these to them. Letters would be written to farmers explaining the benefits of agricultural meters.

Jagan conducted a review on the energy sector here on Thursday and discussed the current coal crisis across the country and its impact on thermal plants. The authorities must ensure adequate coal reserves at thermal stations and run them at full capacity on days of high demand, for smooth supply.

Plan things accordingly for industries even during peak demand days, he said, and told the officials to focus on better production from the Suliyari Coal Mines operated by APMDC. Coal imports through seaway can be utilized at Krishnapatnam plant, as it is close to the port and would help in reducing transportation costs, he said.

Jagan advised officials to consider innovative ideas like coal swapping.

Reviewing the Polavaram Power Project, Jagan said the authorities would finalise the tenders by December.

The officials explained the progress of the works and stated that the construction of two units with a capacity of 115mw at Lower Sileru will be completed by April 2024. They said power supply was restored to all the houses in the flood-affected areas. The power to agricultural pumps will be given after the water recedes.

As for setting up of meters for agricultural pumpsets, Jagan asked the officials to create awareness among the farmers, clearly explaining the benefits of meters. “Write letters to farmers by explaining that the farmer is not being burdened as the entire bill will be paid by the government.”

He said officials should explain the pilot project in Srikakulam, where almost 33.75 million units of energy were saved. Grant connections immediately to those who have applied for agricultural connections and replace the transformer immediately wherever it was damaged, he said.

The officials informed the CM that they have procured good amounts of power keeping the increasing demand in view. In March 2022, 1268.7 million units were purchased at Rs 1123.7 crore, in April 1047.8 million units were bought at a cost of Rs 1022.4 crore, followed by 739.72 million units in May with Rs 832.92 crore and 936.22 million units in June at Rs 745.75 crore.

So far in July, Rs 125.95 crore was spent for procuring 180.96 million units. Unit-3 of the Krishnapatnam Power Plant will be operational from September this year, and the fifth stage of Vijayawada Thermal plant will be ready from February 2023, officials said.

The officials said the demand for electricity is increasing every year, but there is a lack of supply of sufficient coal, and the gap was increasing every year. In 2019-20, only 20.84 million metric tonnes have been received, upon the agreement for the supply of 26.85 million metric tonnes. In 2020-21, only 10.51 million metric tonnes were received as against a pact for 25.38 million metric tonnes. Even in 2021-22, only 18.12 million metric tonnes were supplied for a total indent of 25.38 million metric tonnes.

...
Tags: coal shortage, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, suliyari coal mine
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Officials said that this new provision will boost ECI’s efforts to enrol new young voters. (PTI/Representational Image)

Early enrolment set to boost Telangana's electoral list

The accused informed police that his parents were aware of his marriages and encouraged him to do so. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

AP man held for marrying five women

Congress leader Bomma Sriram. (Photo: Facebook)

Congress ignoring lower rungs of society: Bomma

The government and private hospitals in united Karimnagar district are witnessing a huge rush of patients from Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts, as also from Mancherial district, especially of those suffering from dengue fever. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Rise in dengue cases; district administration on high alert



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Vice President poll: NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination

PM Narendra Modi with NDA's vice-presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the filing of nomination papers of Dhankar for vice-presidential elections, at Parliament House, in New Delhi (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India's new President to be declared today

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI)

PM Modi hails India's 200 crore COVID vaccination feat

A healthcare worker administers a booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on the first day of a 75-day special drive for free vaccination against Covid-19, in Guwahati. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->