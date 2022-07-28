17 students of Telangana University Covid positive, all stable

HYDERABAD: As many as 17 students of the Telangana University in Nizamabad tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The varsity’s registrar Prof. K. Shiva Shankar told that the condition of all the students was stable.

While a few students were admitted to the government general hospital, others were isolated in hostel rooms.

Students, both boys and girls, were exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms for the past few days, following which the university conducted random testing among hostel residents.