  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2022 17 students of Telan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

17 students of Telangana University Covid positive, all stable

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 28, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2022, 12:29 am IST
A health worker collects nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test in Hyderabad. (DC Image:SSR)
 A health worker collects nasal swab sample for COVID-19 test in Hyderabad. (DC Image:SSR)

HYDERABAD: As many as 17 students of the Telangana University in Nizamabad tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The varsity’s registrar Prof. K. Shiva Shankar told that the condition of all the students was stable.

While a few students were admitted to the government general hospital, others were isolated in hostel rooms.

Students, both boys and girls, were exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms for the past few days, following which the university conducted random testing among hostel residents.  

 

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, covid-19 fourth wave, telangana news, telangana university
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

The connivance of lower rung forest employees with the podu farmers and teak smugglers turned out to be a big problem for the forest department. (DC file photo)

Nexus between forest staff and podu farmers a matter of concern

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC dismisses plea to quash CBI cases against Vanpic accused

Congress MP and former PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (file photo: Twitter)

Welfare schemes should cover tenant farmers: Uttam

New collectorate building for Nirmal district. (Photo: Facebook)

Controversy brewing over new Nirmal collectorate building



MOST POPULAR

 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Caste row hits Agnipath, Centre denies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Sonia Gandhi's second round of ED questioning today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Oppn Vice President candidate Margaret Alva files nomination papers

Opposition parties' Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva flashes victory sign with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tiruchi Siva, Vaiko and other opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->