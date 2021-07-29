Heritage tag to Ramappa: HC asks ASI, KHT to be attentive

Taking up the report as suo motu, the court issued the guidelines to the Centre and the state government and said it would monitor how the authorities were working to achieve the permanent world heritage tag for the Ramappa temple. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Alerted by reports that the dossier submitted by the government on the 800-year-old Ramappa temple to get the world heritage site status was not up to the mark, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday cautioned the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the government’s heritage department and the Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) to be attentive and diligent.

“This is a golden opportunity. But, there shall be no default on your side (both the Central and Telangana governments) to miss the opportunity and don’t fritter away the precious chance with your loafing attitude,” the Telangana High Court observed.

Taking up the report as suo motu, the court issued the guidelines to the Centre and the state government and said it would monitor how the authorities were working to achieve the permanent world heritage tag for the Ramappa temple.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy directed the Centre to form a committee under the chairmanship of the superintendent archaeologist, Hyderabad circle, and the Mulugu collector for preparing the project and laying down the milestones for completing the conservation and management plan within the stipulated time and submit the same on or before December 21.

The Chief Justice directed the officials to hold the first meeting of the committee on August 4, in the office of the superintending archaeologist, Hyderabad, and thereafter, regular meetings shall be conducted after the joint survey of the areas is undertaken by the concerned officers and file a status report to the court within four weeks.

“We expect all the departments of the Union and the state governments to work with alacrity and in tandem, prepare the best blueprint of the iconic temple as demanded by the Unesco, which will give a permanent world heritage site,” observed Justice Kohli.

Further, she said, “This is a golden opportunity which knocked at the doors of the Telangana government, which should be utilised because if the temple succeeds in getting a world heritage tag, then it will attract tourists from not only our country but across the world.”

“If you miss this opportunity, the whole country will blame you. You are under the lens of not only the High Court, but the whole world,” observed Justice Kohli. “The time has started running and will expire in December. Before that, the infrastructure around the temple should be created besides bringing the monuments to such a level so that the Ramappa temple gets the world heritage tag status,” said Justice Kohli.

The bench adjourned the case to August 24 and directed the chief secretary, director of heritage, Mulugu collector, Union ministry of archaeology, and the superintending archaeologist to conduct a survey of the temple and file a status report.