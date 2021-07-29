Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2021 ECIL develops new Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ECIL develops new Covid monitoring system

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 29, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2021, 7:42 am IST
Body temperature, oxygen saturation (SPO2), heartbeat rate, BP, ECG and respiration rate will help in assessing a patient’s condition
ECIL and ESIC Medical College pioneered a novel solution by the name “IoT (Internet of Things) based continuous oxygenation vital information remote monitoring System. — AP
 ECIL and ESIC Medical College pioneered a novel solution by the name “IoT (Internet of Things) based continuous oxygenation vital information remote monitoring System. — AP

NELLORE: Hyderabad-based ECIL in association with ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad, developed the country’s first indigenous and cost-effective remote health monitoring system (RHMS), Covid-Beep for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Jitendra Singh, minister of state for personnel, disclosed this while replying to a question from Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The minister said that Covid-Beep was launched in June.

 

According to Dr Singh, continuous monitoring of body temperature, oxygen saturation (SPO2), heartbeat rate, blood pressure, ECG and respiration rate play a key role in assessing a patient’s health condition and subsequently to support with proper medical equipment or medication.

However, this exercise may put doctors and medical staff in danger as they will be in constant touch with patients, including Covid positive ones.

To overcome this problem, ECIL and ESIC Medical College pioneered a novel solution by the name “IoT (Internet of Things) based continuous oxygenation vital information remote monitoring System” consisting of a versatile indigenous wrist wearable device and a mobile App/web browser by means of which patient can be monitored from any place.

 

It can communicate with remote systems or mobile phones by means of GSM SIM or long-range Bluetooth. It is also possible to track the patients with a built-in GPS system.

Dr Singh said that 40 Covid-Beeps were supplied to government hospitals in Hyderabad for deployment and feedback during 2020-2021. An  additional 100 are being prepared for dispatch to ESIC, Hyderabad by the middle of next month.

...
Tags: remote health monitoring system, ecil-esic medical college collaboration, covid beep, minister of state for personnel dr jitendra singh, nellore mp adala prabhakar reddy, oxygenation vital information


Horoscope 29 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Sarma also claimed his government’s crackdown on narcotics smuggling and the new law restricting cattle transportation through its territory might have been the trigger for “non-state actors” in Mizoram to engineer Monday’s flareup in which five policemen were killed. — PTI

Mizoram arming civilians: Himanta

CBI former joint director V.V. Lakshminarayana had filed the petition challenging the Centre’s move to privatize RINL. — DC Image

Centre tells HC it seeks 100 per cent disinvestment in RINL

Rama Rao spoke about the TS-iPASS Bill which gives the investor the right to get time-bound clearances to start business. — Twitter

KTR plans Taiwan-specific industrial cluster in state

Earlier, YSR Congress MPs had submitted a representation to union Jal Shakthi ministry seeking approval of revised cost estimates of the project at Rs. 55,656 crore at 2017–18 price level, in line with the recommendation of Polavaram Project Authority, Central Water Commission and Technical Advisory Committee of finance ministry. — PTI

Centre okays Rs. 47,725 crore as Polavaram project cost: YSRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Stage set for Jaishankar, Blinken talks

India is also likely to press for gradual resumption of international travel, while maintaining health protocols, especially easing mobility of students, professionals, business travellers, family reunions and humanitarian cases. — AP/PTI

At Delhi talks: US, India spar over human rights

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks as Indian Foreign Minister SubrahmanyamÂ Jaishankar listens during a joint news conference at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan (JNB) in New Delhi. (Photo:AP)

India records 39,361 new COVID-19 cases, 416 deaths

A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger entering the city at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP/Ajit Solanki)

Govt dismisses reports on missing target of vaccine administeration by July-end

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical: Hospital

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->