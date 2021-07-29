ECIL develops new Covid monitoring system

ECIL and ESIC Medical College pioneered a novel solution by the name “IoT (Internet of Things) based continuous oxygenation vital information remote monitoring System. — AP

NELLORE: Hyderabad-based ECIL in association with ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad, developed the country’s first indigenous and cost-effective remote health monitoring system (RHMS), Covid-Beep for Covid-19 patients.

Dr Jitendra Singh, minister of state for personnel, disclosed this while replying to a question from Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The minister said that Covid-Beep was launched in June.

According to Dr Singh, continuous monitoring of body temperature, oxygen saturation (SPO2), heartbeat rate, blood pressure, ECG and respiration rate play a key role in assessing a patient’s health condition and subsequently to support with proper medical equipment or medication.

However, this exercise may put doctors and medical staff in danger as they will be in constant touch with patients, including Covid positive ones.

To overcome this problem, ECIL and ESIC Medical College pioneered a novel solution by the name “IoT (Internet of Things) based continuous oxygenation vital information remote monitoring System” consisting of a versatile indigenous wrist wearable device and a mobile App/web browser by means of which patient can be monitored from any place.

It can communicate with remote systems or mobile phones by means of GSM SIM or long-range Bluetooth. It is also possible to track the patients with a built-in GPS system.

Dr Singh said that 40 Covid-Beeps were supplied to government hospitals in Hyderabad for deployment and feedback during 2020-2021. An additional 100 are being prepared for dispatch to ESIC, Hyderabad by the middle of next month.