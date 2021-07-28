Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2021 Cloudburst kills 7, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cloudburst kills 7, injures 12 in J&K’s Kishtwar; 26 people missing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jul 28, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 1:44 pm IST
The officials said that twelve persons injured in the calamity have been rescued and removed to hospital
Teams from the J&K police, the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil administration were joined by local volunteers to begin a massive rescue and relief operation. (Representational image: PTI)
 Teams from the J&K police, the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil administration were joined by local volunteers to begin a massive rescue and relief operation. (Representational image: PTI)

SRINAGAR: At least, seven persons have been killed and 26 others gone missing after half a dozen residential houses were swept away by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s mountainous district of Kishtwar early Wednesday.

The officials said that twelve persons injured in the calamity have been rescued and removed to hospital.

 

A spokesman of the district police said that six residential houses, a ration depot and a bridge were damaged in the impact of the cloudburst that hit Hanzor village of Kishtwar’s Dachhan area.  Soon teams from the J&K police, the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and civil administration were joined by local volunteers to begin a massive rescue and relief operation which was under way, the spokesman said. A report received here said that hostile weather is hampering the rescue and relief operation.

SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Bhat said that six bodies have been recovered, so far. “The search for the missing persons is going on. Initial reports suggest that 25-26 people are missing,” he added.

 

The Kishtwar police in a statement said that twenty persons are missing and identified those whose bodies have been recovered, so far, as Saja Begum, Rakila Begum, Ghulam Nabi, Abdul Majeed, Zaytoona Begum and Tauseef Iqbal. It confirmed twelve persons have been injured in the incident.

Earlier cloudbursts hit two villages-Khangral and Sangra- in Kargil district of Ladakh, causing minor damages to some residential houses and a mini hydro power project but no casualties were reported, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the weather office in Srinagar on Wednesday issued an advisory, warning of flash flood, mudslide and landslides besides waterlogging in low lying areas in parts of Jammu and Kashmir. “At present, it's cloudy at most places of J&K with thunderstorm and rain at some places of Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and neighborhood,” it said in a statement adding “Widespread intermittent rain is most likely to continue till July 30th…heavy to very heavy rain is also possible at some places.”

 

The statement further said that it may lead to flash floods, mudslides, landslides and waterlogging in low lying areas. “Accordingly, people are once again advised to remain “alert” and very cautious as water level has increased in all rivers. Don't venture out in hilly and landslides, mudslide prone areas.”

...
Tags: cloudburst, kishtwar, jammu cloudburst
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai had served as Minister for Water resources and Cooperation in the previous BJP government. (Photo: PTI)

Basavaraj Bommai: Lingayat leader with origins in Janata Parivar

The assembly had witnessed unprecedented scenes on March 13, 2015 as LDF members, then in opposition, tried to prevent the then finance minister K M Mani, who was facing allegations in the bar bribery scam, from presenting the state budget. (PTI file image)

Assembly ruckus: SC rejects Kerala's appeal for withdrawing case against LDF MLAs

SC said that the trial court was correct in rejecting the application to withdraw the FIR. (Photo: PTI/File)

No immunity to protect legislators from law: SC on dismissing Kerala Govt's plea

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (AP)

Kerala CM says extreme poverty to be eradicated in 5 years; hails SC verdict



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India adds 43,645 COVID-19 cases, 640 deaths

Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government vaccination centre in Mirzapur. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala's 'oldest learner' Bhageerathi Amma no more

She had scripted history by becoming the oldest student by clearing the fourth standard equivalency examination conducted by the state-run Kerala State Literacy Mission in 2019. (PTI file photo)

Blinken arrives in India; to discuss plethora of issues with Indian leaders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a meeting with civil society leaders. (Photo: Twitter/@SecBlinken)

Assembly ruckus: SC rejects Kerala's appeal for withdrawing case against LDF MLAs

The assembly had witnessed unprecedented scenes on March 13, 2015 as LDF members, then in opposition, tried to prevent the then finance minister K M Mani, who was facing allegations in the bar bribery scam, from presenting the state budget. (PTI file image)

Kamal Haasan to attend parliamentary panel meet tomorrow on Cinematography Bill

Kamal Haasan has shown dissatisfaction over the upcoming Cinematography Amendment Bill 2021. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->