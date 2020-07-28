125th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,464,990

28,971

Recovered

935,356

16,621

Deaths

33,111

299

Maharashtra37579921323813656 Tamil Nadu2207161622493571 Delhi1312191163723853 Andhra Pradesh102349495581090 Karnataka101465376851953 Uttar Pradesh70493428331456 West Bengal58718377511372 Gujarat55822404672322 Telangana5553242106471 Bihar4111127844255 Rajasthan368782613631 Assam323392404179 Haryana3132224384392 Madhya Pradesh2780019132811 Odisha2689216793181 Kerala19026930062 Jammu and Kashmir1839010402321 Punjab132188810306 Jharkhand8479370486 Chhatisgarh7489494443 Uttarakhand6104356663 Goa4861327735 Tripura3919233613 Puducherry2872172143 Manipur223515210 Himachal Pradesh2231120713 Nagaland13855694 Arunachal Pradesh11585053 Chandigarh91057614 Meghalaya7211735 Sikkim5571461 Mizoram3611830
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2020 In a first, Kerala C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In a first, Kerala Cabinet meets virtually amid rising COVID-19 cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 28, 2020, 9:31 am IST
Updated Jul 28, 2020, 9:31 am IST
Despite spiralling COVID-19 cases, Kerala says no to total lockdown
Screengrab of the Cabinet meeting. (Twitter)
 Screengrab of the Cabinet meeting. (Twitter)

KOCHI: When online has become the ‘new normal’, be it work, studies or doctor consultation during the pandemic times, the council of ministers in Kerala also met online for a special session of the Cabinet on Monday.

It was for the first time in the history of the state that Cabinet meeting was being held online. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the session by joining the meeting from his official residence at Thiruvananthapuram.

 

The decision to conduct web conference of ministers was taken keeping in mind the recent surge in the number of positive cases. While few ministers attended the meeting from their offices in Thiruvananthapuram, some of them who were in their constituencies coordinating COVID-19 control measures attended the session from their homes.

Normally, a Cabinet meeting is convened every Wednesday at the State Secretariat in the block housing the Chief Minister's office.

A major decision taken by the special cabinet session was not to enforce a complete state-wide lockdown considering its economic impacts. The all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister earlier had opposed the total lockdown and proposed imposing stricter restrictions in disease spread clusters.

 

The Cabinet also decided to pass an Ordinance as a temporary substitute for the Finance Bill as the Assembly session scheduled on Monday had to be suspended due to spiralling COVID-19 cases.

...
Tags: kerala coronavirus updates, kerala cm pinarayi vijayan, cabinet meeting, virtual meeting
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Representational

India protests against Pakistan's move to convert Sikh gurdwara into mosque in Lahore

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal. PTI photo

Covid-hit Shivraj Singh Chouhan works from hospital

Railway minister Piyush Goyal, EAM S Jaishankar virtually flag off 10 broad guage diesel locomotives to Bangladesh. PTI photo

Relationship with India rock solid: Bangladesh

Houses are seen submerged in flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Gopalganj district. PTI photo

Bihar rivers in spate, lakhs evacuated to safer places after waters flood villages



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar rivers in spate, lakhs evacuated to safer places after waters flood villages

Houses are seen submerged in flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Gopalganj district. PTI photo

India’s COVID Case Fatality Rate (CFR) continues to improve and is 2.28%

Medics conduct thermal screening of visitors at entrance of a court in Bhopal. PTI photo

Five Rafale jets fly out of France to India

First batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft fly out from France to India. PTI photo

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19, goes into quarantine

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

US cannot tell India what to do in Chabahar port project with Iran: Indian envoy

India had earlier managed to get the US to exempt the Chabahar port from sanctions (PTI file)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham