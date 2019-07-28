Nation Current Affairs 28 Jul 2019 NIA raids 4 location ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NIA raids 4 locations in J&K over cross-border funding

ANI
Published Jul 28, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jul 28, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Security personnel were posted outside the four locations during the raids.
Raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were underway on Sunday at locations of four businessmen in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, sources said. (Photo: ANI)
 Raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were underway on Sunday at locations of four businessmen in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, sources said.

Baramulla: Raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were underway on Sunday at locations of four businessmen in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, sources said.

The businessmen were reportedly dealing in trade across the Line of Control (LoC) which was stalled by India in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

 

Security personnel were posted outside the four locations during the raids.

Further details are awaited.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


