IAF gets first batch of 4 Apache attack helicopters

The IAF had signed a contract with the US government and Boeing in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.

New Delhi: In a boost to Indian Airforce’s firepower, four AH-64E Apache attack helicopters arrived in India on Saturday at the Hindan Air Force Station. Another four Apache attack helicopters are expected to arrive in coming week.

These eight Apache attack helicopter will be based at Pathankot Air Force Station.

“By 2020, the IAF will operate a fleet of 22 Apaches, and these first deliveries are ahead of the schedule,” Boeing said. Apache attack helicopters carry radar-guided Hellfire anti-tank missiles to destroy high value targets, air to air Stinger missiles and guns.

The defence ministry in 2017 also approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost

of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.

The addition of AH-64 E(I) helicopter is a significant step towards modernisation of Indian Air Force’s helicopter fleet.

The helicopter has been customised to suit IAF’s future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain.