GST reduced for EVs, chargers from 12 per cent to 5 per cent

The GST rate on all EVs has been reduced from 12 per cent to five per cent. Additionally, the tax rate on chargers or charging stations for EVs has been slashed from 18 per cent to five per cent.
New Delhi: The high-powered GST Council on Saturday decided to reduce the tax rate on electric vehicles (EVs) to five per cent from the existing 12 per cent, a move aimed at accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on EVs will be effective from August 1, the finance ministry said in a statement after the 36th meeting of the GST Council.

 

The council also approved GST exemption for hiring of electric buses (of carrying capacity of more than 12 passengers) by local authorities from August 1, the statement said. The meeting, chaired by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via video conferencing. The GST Council, headed by the union finance minister, has state finance ministers as members.

It also took certain decisions regarding changes in GST law.

The last date for filing of intimation, in Form GST CMP-02, for availing the option of payment of tax (by exclusive supplier of services) has been extended from July 31 to September 30, the statement added.

Further, the last date for furnishing statement containing the details of the self-assessed tax in Form GST CMP-08 for the June quarter (by taxpayers under composition scheme) has been extended to August 31. The earlier deadline was July 31.

The government has been taking initiative to popularise environment friendly electric vehicles.

In the Union Buget, the government provided additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase EVs.

