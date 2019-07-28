Economic Offence Wing raids on Former aides of BJP leader

Bhopal: Sleuths of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday raided houses of two former secretaries of a senior BJP leader here and seized ‘incriminating documents’.

According to director general (DG) (EOW) K.N. Tiwari, the documents establishing links of Vinod Pandey and Nirmal Awasthi, who were private secretaries of Narottam Mishra when he was a minister in the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, with some private companies were recovered in the raids on their houses.

They were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The two former secretaries of the BJP leader were taken into custody by EOW sleuths late on Friday evening for interrogation.

They were arrested in connection with e-tendering scam happened during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The scam involved tampering of biddings through software to award projects of various departments of state government, worth Rs 3,000 crore to a few favoured contractors.

Mr Mishra, however, cried foul over arrest of his former secretaries by EOW.

“This is a political vendetta by Kamal Nath government targeting me. The state government was trying to put pressure on me by arresting my former secretaries,” Mr Mishra said.