Beware of India’s might: Prime minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Marking the 20th anniversary of Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that those who were defeated in war are resorting to proxy war and terrorism to achieve their political objectives and that time has come for united global efforts to deal with it.

Hitting out at Pakistan, the PM said that victory in the Kargil war was a symbol of India’s might and its security will remain impregnable with dedication of the Armed Forces.

Mr Modi said Pakistan has repeatedly resorted to deceit in Kashmir since 1948. “We did not allow them to succeed in 1999 either,” Mr Modi said.

“Kargil victory was symbol of India’s might, determination and capability,” the Prime minister said in his address at the event, which was attended by a large number of military personnel and ex-servicemen. “Wars are fought not by governments, but by the whole country. Kargil victory still inspires the whole country... Kargil was victory of every Indian,” he said.

Modernisation of Forces must, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that terrorism and proxy war pose a threat to the entire world today. He said that the need of the hour is for all those who believe in humanity to stand in support of the armed forces. He said this was essential to effectively counter terrorism.

Emphasising that conflicts have reached space and the cyber world, Mr Modi added that the armed forces must be modernised. He said that when it comes to national security, India will not bow to pressure or be found wanting in any manner.

In this context, he mentioned the establishment of India’s nuclear triad through Arihant and the testing of A-Sat — the anti-satellite test.

He said the armed forces are being rapidly modernised and efforts were being made to increase the participation of the private sector for “Make in India” in the defence sector. He stressed on the importance of “jointness” among the three wings of the armed forces.

Reminding the country of its pluralism, Prime Minister said that it was the entire nation that won freedom in 1947 not just one community, caste or people who spoke one language.

He said it was the entire nation for which the Constitution was written in 1950 and it was for the entire country that more than 500 brave soldiers laid down their lives in the snowy heights of Kargil. He called for a collective resolve to ensure that these sacrifices do not go in vain.

He said that infrastructure was being strengthened along the border areas and spoke of steps being taken for the development of border areas and the welfare of people living there.