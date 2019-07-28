After Ajit Doval’s return, Centre rushes 10,000 troops to J&K

The new strength of the troops will also help in the conduct of the Assembly polls in the state that are expected to be held in some time, officials said.

SRINAGAR: The Union home ministry has ordered deployment of 100 additional companies, approximately 10,000 men, of the Central Armed Police Forces in Jammu and Kashmir to “strengthen the counter-insurgency grid as well as for maintaining law and order situations” in the restive state.

The reinforcements include 50 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 30 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and 10 companies each of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The security personnel are being air lifted and sent by trains, officials said.

The order was issued by the home ministry earlier this week when national security adviser Ajit Doval visited Srinagar to review the overall security situation in the State.

He was reportedly accompanied by the heads of all intelligence agencies of the country.

Already about 400 additional companies (approximately 44,000 men) of the Central forces are deployed in J&K, mainly to provide security cover to ongoing pilgrimage to 3,888-foot-high cave-shrine of Amarnath. The 46-day long annual pilgrimage will conclude on August 15.

The requisition of more Central Armed Police Forces has fuelled rumours that the Narendra Modi government is planning some drastic steps in the state which could include scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution.

The new strength of the troops will also help in the conduct of the Assembly polls in the state that are expected to be held in some time, officials said.