Nation, Current Affairs

Top Maoist leader arrested, 60 supporters surrender

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 28, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 11:36 pm IST
Ramakrishna is one of the main accused in the murder of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma
33 of Ramakrishna supporters in the banned Maoist party, apart from 27 militia members, including eight women, surrendered before DIG S. Harikrishna at Paderu. (Video grab/Facebook)
VISAKHAPATNAM: Peda Bayulu police on Tuesday arrested area committee secretary of outlawed Maoist party, Vanathala Ramakrishna, a top leader, from the agency area in Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

Following his arrest, 33 of his staunch supporters in the banned Maoist party, apart from 27 militia members, including eight women, surrendered before DIG S. Harikrishna at Paderu.

Briefing media, Harikrishna said an amount of ₹39 lakh in cash, a five-kg mine packed in a steel carriage, five detonators, one nine mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition had been seized from Ramakrishna.

The DIG said the top Maoist is an accused in 124 cases registered in various police stations spread over East Godavari and Alluri districts, apart from Odisha state. The cases include 14 murders, six kidnap, 13 encounters, 13 mine blasts, four public property destruction and 83 other cases.

Ramakrishna is one of the main accused in the murder of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao, former MLA Siveri Soma and seven civilian leaders of the agency area.

Harikrishna said the 60 surrendered party and militia members belong to Kundrum, Tagurupadu, Navabari and Jadiguda villages of Peda Bayulu mandal. The most active among them are Anand, Sirisha, Gangajivani, Srikant and Srinu who, on many occasions, have opened fire on police personnel combing the area.

Tags: maoist party, vanathala ramakrishna
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


