PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 Summit in Germany

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 28, 2022, 11:37 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 11:41 am IST
Modi highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit, in Germany. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also seen. (PTI Photo)
Munich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for a short visit to the UAE after attending the G7 summit in Germany on the sidelines of which he met several world leaders.

"PM @narendramodi concludes his visit to Germany for the G7 Summit, wrapping up two days of productive discussions on sustainable solutions to global challenges, PM Modi now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for a brief stopover before reaching New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

In the UAE, he will convey his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler.

Zayed Al Nahyan, who had been in office since 2004, died at the age of 73 after a long illness on May 13.

Modi had expressed grief over his death, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered.

"Leaving Germany after a productive visit in which I attended the @G7 Summit, interacted with several world leaders and participated in a memorable community programme in Munich. We were able to discuss many issues aimed at furthering global well-being and prosperity," Modi tweeted.

"I thank the people of Germany, @Bundeskanzler Scholz and the German Government for their hospitality during the entire visit. I am confident India-Germany friendship will scale newer heights in the times to come," the prime minister wrote.

On Monday, Modi highlighted India's efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session.

During his two-day visit to Germany, Modi met his counterparts from the UK, Japan and Italy and exchanged views on a range of issues with them. Modi also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and held productive discussions as the two leaders reviewed the India-EU cooperation in trade, investment, technology and climate action.

He also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Germany.

During his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the two leaders agreed to take forward the momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership besides further diversifying the bilateral cooperation on climate-related issues for the benefit of their people and the entire planet.

Modi also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties and reaffirmed the need for further deepening cooperation in areas like trade and investment, food security, defence, pharmaceuticals and digital financial inclusion.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed a range of bilateral and global issues over a cup of tea.

Modi also met US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On Sunday, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora during a massive community event at the Audi Dome indoor arena in Munich. 

