Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jun 28, 2022, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 1:24 pm IST
This is the second time in a span of four days, people of the region are experiencing tremors
On June 25 these villages, situated on the foothills of Western Ghats and bordering Kodagu district, experienced an earthquake of 2.7 magnitude. (Representational image)
Mangaluru: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 was recorded in Sampaje and nearby villages of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday morning.

This is the second time in a span of four days, people of the region are experiencing tremors.

While it was mild on June 25, the tremor today was slightly strong, villagers said.

The earthquake was recorded at 7.45 am.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the epicenter of today's earthquake was 5.2 km northwest of Chembu village, bordering Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts.

Officials said that the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a maximum radial distance of 40-50 km from the epicenter.

This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the residents, although there might be slight shaking experience in the affected areas.

“We heard a loud sound and then felt the tremor. Four days ago, only a few villages had felt the tremor. But today many areas felt it in Sullia Taluk,” Mahesh, a local resident, told Deccan Chronicle.

However, no damage was reported in any place.

On June 25 these villages, situated on the foothills of Western Ghats and bordering Kodagu district, experienced an earthquake of 2.7 magnitude. (The epicenter was 12.44 degree north-75.47 degree east).

...
