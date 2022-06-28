Justice Bhuyan sworn in as Telangana HC CJ

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan being sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also seen. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan in a brief ceremony. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council chairman Gutha

Sukender Reddy, cabinet ministers, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and senior officials attended the ceremony.

President Ramnath Kovind on June 19 appointed Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as the new Chief Justice. He succeeded Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, who was transferred to the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court Collegiums had in May last recommended elevation of Justice Bhuyan, a judge of Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice. He is also the executive chairman of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Justice Bhuyan had earlier served as judge of Bombay High Court before being appointed as a judge of Telangana High Court.