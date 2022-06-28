  
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2022 CM Jagan heading for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan heading for Paris; to return on July 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 28, 2022, 11:05 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2022, 11:05 pm IST
Jagan would attend the graduation day celebrations of his eldest daughter Harsha Reddy who completed her MBA at the Insead Business School
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Paris along with his family on Tuesday night from Gannavaram airport by a special flight. (DC)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Paris along with his family on Tuesday night from Gannavaram airport by a special flight. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Paris along with his family on Tuesday night from Gannavaram airport by a special flight.

The CM will arrive in Paris on Wednesday. He would attend the graduation day celebrations of his eldest daughter Harsha Reddy who completed her Post Graduation (MBA) at the Insead Business School.

The chief minister has kept his Paris visit a low-profile affair, it being a personal tour. He and the family will be in Paris till July 2 and return to Tadepalli after attending the daughter’s Graduation Day celebrations on July 3.

In view of the pending legal cases, Jagan had recently filed a petition in a court seeking permission to travel to the French capital, Paris, and this was granted.

YS Rajareddy, son of Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila, recently completed his graduation from a US university. Sharmila took a break and went to America to participate in the event. YS Vijayamma, Sharmila’s husband Anil Kumar, and others also attended the graduation ceremony.

...
Tags: chief minister jagan mohan reddy, paris
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao visited Raj Bhavan and met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday after a gap of nearly nine months. (Photo: Twitter)

After 9 months, KCR finally breaks the ice with Governor

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday made an appeal asking rebel MLAs to return and hold talks with him. (PTI file photo)

Uddhav asks rebel MLAs to talk with him

On the advice of their teacher, Ruchitha and Suchitha asked minister K.T. Rama Rao, who is also Sircilla MLA, for help. They wrote Rama Rao a letter describing their family's precarious situation and pleading with Rama Rao to save their father (in picture). — DC Image

Dear KTR, please help us, plead Sircilla sisters

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan interacts with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. AP/PTI Photo

PM to G7: We’ll do what is best for us



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi leaves for UAE after attending G7 Summit in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit, in Germany. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is also seen. (PTI Photo)

ONGC chopper falls into sea; 6 out of 9 rescued so far

An ONGC helicopter carrying nine persons including two pilots, on Tuesday made an emergency landing near a company's rig in the Arabian Sea. (Representational image: PTI)

Agnipath protests refuse to die down across India

Youngsters vandalise a train in protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, at Bhabua Station in Kaimur district of Bihar, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (PTI)

At G-7, Modi in clean energy push for poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with USA President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, at G-7 Summit, in Germany. (PTI Photo)

ED grills Rahul Gandhi for 9 hours on third day

Congress leaders sit on a dharna outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->