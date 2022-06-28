CM Jagan heading for Paris; to return on July 3

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Paris along with his family on Tuesday night from Gannavaram airport by a special flight. (DC)

The CM will arrive in Paris on Wednesday. He would attend the graduation day celebrations of his eldest daughter Harsha Reddy who completed her Post Graduation (MBA) at the Insead Business School.

The chief minister has kept his Paris visit a low-profile affair, it being a personal tour. He and the family will be in Paris till July 2 and return to Tadepalli after attending the daughter’s Graduation Day celebrations on July 3.

In view of the pending legal cases, Jagan had recently filed a petition in a court seeking permission to travel to the French capital, Paris, and this was granted.

YS Rajareddy, son of Jagan’s sister YS Sharmila, recently completed his graduation from a US university. Sharmila took a break and went to America to participate in the event. YS Vijayamma, Sharmila’s husband Anil Kumar, and others also attended the graduation ceremony.