Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2021 'Say no to dowr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Say no to dowry': Kerala Governor to women; visits Vismaya's family

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2021, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 3:01 pm IST
Her husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, since suspended, was arrested later on a complaint by her parents
Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband's house at Sasthamkotta in this south Kerala district last week. (Photo: Twitter)
 Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband's house at Sasthamkotta in this south Kerala district last week. (Photo: Twitter)

Kollam: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday made an emotional appeal to women to say no to dowry when it was demanded during the time of marriages and expressed willingness to be part of any "organised" voluntary movement to create awareness against the menace.

Terming dowry as an "evil", he said a general social awareness should be created about its unholy aspects and urged NGOs or volunteers, who selflessly work for public causes, to create a special movement against it.

 

He was speaking after visiting the house of Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student who was recently found dead in husband's house under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment, at Nilamel here.

The death of the newly-wed woman and a series of photos and WhatsApp chats, sent by her to relatives exposing the alleged mental and physical torture she suffered over dowry, has shaken the conscience of the society and kicked up a widespread debate on social media platforms against the decades-old menace.

During his brief visit, Khan consoled the grieving relatives of the 24-year old Vismaya and ensured them speedy justice, family sources said.

 

An emotionKhan later told reporters that any daughter of Kerala is like a daughter to him.

"For me, she (Vismaya) is like my daughter. Any daughter of Kerala is like my daughter. I feel like crying," he said when reporters asked about his unusual visit.

Stressing the need to formulate some "organised movement" against dowry, he said " It can be that if we come to know that there is some exchange of dowry, we will not attend the marriage."

If the boy's side demands dowry, then the girl's side should say that they were not going to go ahead with the proposal, he suggested.

 

The Governor said the girls must also be mentally prepared to say no to such proposals.

"I am ready to work as a volunteer and appeal to the organisations and volunteers to start something in an organised manner to create awareness and I shall be fully associated with them," he said adding that if somebody demanded dowry, they should be told in very stern terms that this marriage or this relationship cannot go ahead.

Khan also urged the girls' family not to entertain such demands.

Stating that Kerala is far ahead compared to many other states in terms of higher education, social welfare and health standards, he, however, said there would be certain human weakness howsoever good or better you become.

 

"Certain evils...and dowry is an evil," he said.

Though laws are quite strong and taking care of such crimes effectively, awareness is necessary to fight such menace and media could play a greater role in it, he said adding that the southern state would have no dearth of volunteers for the initiative.

This is one place where a young girl, after the floods, created a website asking youngsters to register as volunteers and within 24 hours 73,000 youngstersget registered and the government had to tell them that they would call them when they need their service, the Governor added.

 

Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband's house at Sasthamkotta in this south Kerala district last week.

Her husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, since suspended, was arrested later on a complaint by her parents and brother, alleging that he had tortured and harassed her over dowry.

The Kerala Women's Commission had taken up a case on its own in the incident and directed the Kollam Rural SP to submit a report.

A day before the incident, Vismaya had sent WhatsApp messages to her relatives over the alleged harassment by Kumar over dowry, as well as photos of wounds and marks of beatings on her body.

 

Her father told a TV channel that 100 sovereigns of gold and over one acre land, besides a Rs 10 lakh worth car was given as dowry to Kumar during the wedding in 2020.

But Kumar did not like the car and wanted Rs 10 lakh in cash.

As he was told it was not possible, he used to torture her, the father had said.

...
Tags: dowry, dowry case, dowry death, dowry demands
Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu has inoculated about 1.41 crore people from out of 1.44 crore vaccines allotted to the state. (PTI Photo)

Allocate 90 % Covid vaccines to govt institutions: Tamil Nadu CM

Poonawalla on Monday said he has taken up the issues faced by Indians who have taken the Covishield jab travelling to the European Union at highest levels and hopes to resolve them soon. (PTI Photo)

SII asks govt to take up inclusion of Covishield in vaccination passport with EU

The fellowship will commence on July 1, and includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.

11 private sector professionals will work with high ranking bureaucrats in Karnataka

In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the COVID curfew will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19 curfew relaxed by three hours in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)

Covid vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham