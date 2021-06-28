Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2021 Heavy rains inundate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains inundate several areas of Hyderabad, lakes overflow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Jun 28, 2021, 6:39 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 6:39 am IST
So far this season, the state has received overall rainfall of 172.7 mm as against the normal of 114.3 mm
Indiranagar Community Hall, Tarnaka, recorded 91.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm, followed by Madhusudan Nagar Community Hall at 83 mm. (DC)
 Indiranagar Community Hall, Tarnaka, recorded 91.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm, followed by Madhusudan Nagar Community Hall at 83 mm. (DC)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of the state on Sunday, bringing forth complaints of inundation of some areas around lakes.

Indiranagar Community Hall, Tarnaka, recorded 91.8 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm, followed by Madhusudan Nagar Community Hall at 83 mm. Statewide, the highest rainfall was recorded at Habshipur in Siddipet district which received 160 mm of rainfall.

 

A warning for the next 24 hours issued by the Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places all over the state.

“There is a low-pressure zone over south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Under its influence the state has been receiving rains. Many districts in the state have reported rainfall. We predict that the weather would continue for the next 24 to 48 hours," said IMD-H director Dr K. Nagaratna.

So far this season, the state has received overall rainfall of 172.7 mm as against the normal of 114.3 mm. This means that the state has on average received 51 per cent more rainfall.

 

Following Sunday’s sudden rains, people took to social media platforms to both comment on the weather as well as complain about the civic conditions. On Sunday Twitter was abuzz with pictures of water-logged roads.

“The roads are in a pretty bad shape due to which water from all the surrounding areas flows into this area. Request you to resolve this ASAP as this is the need of hour for us. With a small rain this is the case (sic),” said one user, Sourabh N.

The rains did not lead to any power disruption. “There might have been heavy rainfall in parts of the city but since there were no wind we did not have to cut power,” said a source from the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited.

 

Areas around some water bodies were inundated. A report said areas adjoining the Kapra lake,  colonies of DLR Enclave and Rajarajeshwari witnessed flooding as the irrigation department failed to complete works on the lake in time.

There was silt oozing out from drains on to the roads, making travel a scary ordeal as there was a chance that cars and bikes could skid.

...
Tags: heavy rains, hyderabad rainfall, monsoon 2021, telangana heavy rainfall, power disruption
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The SPO's son is reportedly serving in the Army. (Photo: Representational)

Cop, spouse and daughter shot dead by militants in Pulwama

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Covid vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai to vaccinate potential super-spreaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

Delta Plus variant: Centre asks Karnataka to take up immediate containment measures

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu logs 9 cases of Delta Plus variant, one death

Health workers and volunteers from Tamilnadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for burial in Chennai. (Photo: PTI/File)

Drone attacks likely to alter threat perception in India

In recent months terrorists from Pakistan have been increasingly using drones to drop weapons and drugs across the international border in Jammu and Punjab. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Karnataka too will reject national parties in 2023 polls: H D Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham