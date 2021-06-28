COVID-19 curfew relaxed by three hours in Andhra Pradesh

In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the COVID curfew will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases. (PTI Photo)

Amaravati: The ongoing COVID curfew will be relaxed by three more hours till 9 PM daily in eight of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 to 7. In the remaining five districts, the existing curfew hours from 6 PM to 6 AM will continue since the coronavirus positivity rate remained over five per cent.

This was decided at a high-level review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on COVID-19 situation here on Monday.

In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the COVID curfew will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases, a CMO release said.

Further decision on relaxing curfew hours in these five districts would be taken after reviewing the infection positivity rate later, it said.