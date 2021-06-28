Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2021 COVID-19 curfew rela ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 curfew relaxed by three hours in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2021, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 2:50 pm IST
This was decided at a high-level review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on COVID-19 situation here on Monday
In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the COVID curfew will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases. (PTI Photo)
Amaravati: The ongoing COVID curfew will be relaxed by three more hours till 9 PM daily in eight of 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh from July 1 to 7. In the remaining five districts, the existing curfew hours from 6 PM to 6 AM will continue since the coronavirus positivity rate remained over five per cent.

This was decided at a high-level review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on COVID-19 situation here on Monday.

 

In East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Krishna and Prakasam districts the COVID curfew will continue to be in force from 6 PM to 6 AM due to a higher load of cases, a CMO release said.

Further decision on relaxing curfew hours in these five districts would be taken after reviewing the infection positivity rate later, it said.

...
Tags: ap covid-19, covid-19, covid curfew, covid-19 curfew, covid-19 curfew relaxed, covid-19 curfew relaxed in andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


