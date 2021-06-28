Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2021 Amid pandemic, Karna ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid pandemic, Karnataka recruits 4,000 medical officers

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2021, 9:49 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 9:49 pm IST
348 doctors have been appointed under the National Health Mission, of which 90 doctors have been posted in Community Health Centres
Speaking about mucormycosis (black fungus), he said 3,232 people have been affected by the fungal infection so far out of which 387 have recovered and 262 have died. (PTI Photo)
 Speaking about mucormycosis (black fungus), he said 3,232 people have been affected by the fungal infection so far out of which 387 have recovered and 262 have died. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government has recruited 4,000 medical officers including 1,750 doctors, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

The minister said compulsory services in rural areas for MBBS doctors has been implemented and 2,053 doctors have been appointed to various vacant positions in Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Departments.

 

In a statement, he said 1,001 medicos have been appointed on contractual basis in 18 Government medical colleges and hospitals whereas 666 doctors have been appointed to work in ICU at Taluk hospitals who will be reporting to their respective workplaces by this month end.

He added that 348 doctors have been appointed under the National Health Mission, of which 90 doctors have been posted in Community Health Centres and three in Nephro-urology.

Sudhakar also said that the Karnataka Health Promotion Trust in collaboration with Association of Public Health Technologies has developed a pilot project for testing tuberculosis patients using Artificial Intelligence.

 

It will be undertaken in Ballari, Koppal, Chikkaballapura and Belagavi.

Speaking about mucormycosis (black fungus), he said 3,232 people have been affected by the fungal infection so far out of which 387 have recovered and 262 have died.

More than 1,600 have been operated.

...
Tags: covid-19 pandemic, medical officers, mucormycosis, mucormycosis cases, medical officers recruited in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The victim was married to Srikanth Reddy, a native of Badvel in Kadapa district, two and a half years ago and the couple has an 18-months-old girl. (PTI Photo)

Husband under arrest for woman's murder after her burnt body found in Ruia hospital

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

Farm implements hiring centres to help farmers across state from July 8

Vijayawada city. (Photo:PTI)

Air quality sensors in 16 junctions soon: VMC

Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana escalates water war; asks Genco to generate 100% hydel power



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka launches vaccination drive for students pursuing higher studies

He added that parents of children below 10 years will also be vaccinated on a priority basis. (PTI Photo)

BJP MLA asks CM M K Stalin to take steps to free elephant 'Rivaldo'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

India logs 46,148 fresh Covid cases, death toll nears 4 lakh with 979 new fatalities

A beneficiary reacts while getting Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo: PTI)

Vice President remembers PV Narasimha Rao's commitment to national development

The Vice President also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister of India in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 96.75 per cent

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine during a special vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham