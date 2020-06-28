96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,577

20,132

Recovered

310,146

14,229

Deaths

16,103

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1694413367391 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2020 Satellite images sho ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Satellite images show buildup on India-China LAC

AP
Published Jun 28, 2020, 8:53 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 9:16 am IST
Images show India has built a wall on its side and the Chinese expanded an outpost at the end of a long road connected to military bases
This combination of satellite images taken on May 22, 2020 (left) and June 23 Maxar Technologies shows construction in the Galwan river valley near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. (AP)
 This combination of satellite images taken on May 22, 2020 (left) and June 23 Maxar Technologies shows construction in the Galwan river valley near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. (AP)

Beijing: Satellite imagery of the disputed India-China frontier high in the Karakoram mountains shows that both countries have stepped up construction activity on their side. Tensions have soared since a deadly clash in the area left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Images released this week by Maxar, a Colorado-based satellite imagery company, show new construction activity along the Galwan Valley even as military commanders of both countries said they agreed to disengage from the standoff.

 

The images appeared to show that India had built a wall on its side and the Chinese expanded an outpost at the end of a long road connected to Chinese military bases way from the disputed border, experts said.

This combination of satellite images taken on May 22, 2020 (left) and June 23 Maxar Technologies shows construction in the Galwan river valley near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. (AP)China has said that India changed the status quo last August when it split the state of Jammu & Kashmir into two Union territories _ the territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the territory of Ladakh, parts of which are contested by China.

New maps released by India following that decision last August drew criticism from Beijing because they showed Aksai Chin, an area occupied by Pakistan and subsequently ceded to China, as part of Ladakh.

Indian officials said the standoff that culminated in this month's deadly clash in the Galwan Valley, part of a remote stretch of the 3,380-kmLine of Actual Control (LAC), established following the 1962 war, began in early May when large contingents of Chinese soldiers entered deep inside Indian-controlled territory at three places in Ladakh, erecting tents.

After a few skirmishes in May, Indian and Chinese commanders met June 6 to hash out an agreement that would reduce tensions.

The two sides agreed to build observation posts on either side of the mouth of the Galwan River, China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, told PTI news agency on Tuesday.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that during the June 6 meeting "both sides had agreed to respect and abide by the LAC and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo,'' but did not address whether they had agreed to observation posts.

Around midnight on June 15, soldiers attacked each other with rocks, clubs and their fists in the Galwan Valley, the deadliest violence between the two countries in 45 years.

A sequence of Maxar images of the river bend where the clash occurred in the weeks before and after the clash showed that construction had expanded up the Galwan Valley towards the Line of Actual Control from Chinese bases, Maxar vice-president Steve Wood said.

Wood said that since May 22, satellite images showed “convoy after convoy of heavy trucks, diggers, bulldozers and some military armored equipment'' rolling down the Galwan Valley toward the disputed border.

This handout satellite image taken on May 22, 2020, released by Maxar Technologies shows a China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) base in Kongka Pass bordering India and China. China and India have increased activity on the Line of Actual Control in recent weeks. (AP)Before and after the clash, China was moving construction equipment, soldiers and military hardware toward the LAC, said Chris Biggers, senior analyst at the geospatial intelligence company HawkEye 360.

“The Chinese were obviously pushing toward the junction and what they perceive as their claim line. They have now built a post and a track reinforcing their claim, thus changing the status quo in the area,'' he said.

At that junction, the Galwan River turns west towards an important supply route for a key Indian airfield. Biggers said that satellite imagery shows that India has built a stone wall there facing the new Chinese post, with a layered set of barriers draped in camouflage netting and tarps that “could also function as fighting positions.''

“We also see quite a bit of activity on the road, with trucks moving in both directions as well as troops marching in formation along the new track,'' Biggers said.

...
Tags: india-china, line of actual control, india-china border, satellite imagery, maxar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The S.P.Y. Agro gas factory at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh

Ammonia blast kills general manager at SPY Agro unit at Nandyal, AP

Demand for medical oxygen has soared since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. (AFP)

Telangana moves to supply oxygen straight to COVID-19 hospital beds

With the coronavirus epidemic spreading to the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam, villagers set up barricades like this to ward off the virus. (DC Photo: K Narisimha Murthy)

Andhra Pradesh has its worst corona day yet

Representational image. (PTI)

Chinese army reluctant to back down from finger 4 at Pangong Tso: Sources



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K parties fume as IAS officer from Bihar gets domicile in Jammu and Kashmir

Representational image. (AP)

Air defence missile systems deployed in Eastern Ladakh to counter Chinese build-up

Representational image. (PTI)

Chinese army reluctant to back down from finger 4 at Pangong Tso: Sources

Representational image. (PTI)

ED team quizzes Ahmed Patel in Sandesara money laundering case

Congress leader Ahmed Patel (PTI)

Constitution is the guiding light of my government, asserts Narendra Modi

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham