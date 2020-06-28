96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,860

20,132

Recovered

310,205

14,229

Deaths

16,111

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka119237289191 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab50563320128 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura133910581 Goa11284202 Manipur10924920 Himachal Pradesh8945018 Puducherry5021879 Nagaland4121640 Chandigarh4043066 Arunachal Pradesh177541 Mizoram151550 Sikkim87490 Meghalaya48421
Nation, Current Affairs

Rural Telangana adopts COVID-19 precautions while Hyderabad struggles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 28, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Coronavirus incidence in rural districts is still in the three digits while it galloping in the state capital
Rural Telangana has been more compliant with guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Representational image)
 Rural Telangana has been more compliant with guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s initiatives on public health appear to have been more effective in combating the coronavirus in rural Telangana than in the state capital.

In 10-day period beginning June 17, Telangana districts excluding Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 426 cases, though some of them have large towns such as Warangal and Karimnagar as well. That's a much smaller number than the 6,517 cases recorded by Hyderabad and the two contiguous semi-urban districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

 

Two-thirds of Telangana 's approximately 3.5 plus crore population lives in rural areas.

The difference in the prevalence of Covid-19 cases makes a strong case for strengthening panchayat-raj-based village development organisations and systems. “Urban areas need a similar structure and investing in such bodies is vital in the long run,” said Dr G.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, director of the Indian Institute of Public Health.

“In a village, the word of the panchayat counts. There is social pressure on everyone to follow instructions. This is absent in the urban areas. A sense of ownership is critical for fighting this pandemic,” Dr Murthy told Deccan Chronicle.

In addition to follow-the-rules approach in rural areas, programmes such as Palle Pragati, again led by village panchayats, have contributed to the people in 12,751 gram panchayats making public hygiene and neighbourhood cleanliness a part of their lives.

Healthcare programmes such as Kanti Velugu, Arogya Lakshmi and KCR Kits, have contributed to an increased awareness of health-related issues. “These programmes contributed enormously in creating awareness of health,” health minister Etala Rajendar said.

Kanti Velugu saw nearly 1.5 crore people getting their eyes screened, while more than 30 lakh plus women have registered to deliver babies at government hospital since the launch of KCR Kits.

When cases of COVID-19 began appearing in villages, residents decided to impose their own lockdowns and quarantining before official orders for imposition of such restrictions were announced, Rajendar said, which too helped in controlling the spread of the disease in rural areas.

...
Tags: rural telangana, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


