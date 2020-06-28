96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,860

20,132

Recovered

310,205

14,229

Deaths

16,111

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka119237289191 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab50563320128 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura133910581 Goa11284202 Manipur10924920 Himachal Pradesh8945018 Puducherry5021879 Nagaland4121640 Chandigarh4043066 Arunachal Pradesh177541 Mizoram151550 Sikkim87490 Meghalaya48421
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2020 Karnataka govt warns ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka govt warns private hospitals against denying treatment to COVID-19 patients

ANI
Published Jun 28, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," an order read
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurapp. Private hospitals can't deny treatment to patients having COVID-19 or symptoms in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka CM BS Yediyurapp. Private hospitals can't deny treatment to patients having COVID-19 or symptoms in Karnataka.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and COVID-19 like symptoms.

"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," an order read.

 

Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.

People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

...
Tags: karnataka government, private hospitals, covid-19 treatment, coronavirus patients, coronavirus, covid-19 symptoms
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


