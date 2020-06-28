Karnataka govt warns private hospitals against denying treatment to COVID-19 patients

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and COVID-19 like symptoms.
"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," an order read.
Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.
People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine....
