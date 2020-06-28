96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,860

20,132

Recovered

310,205

14,229

Deaths

16,111

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka119237289191 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab50563320128 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura133910581 Goa11284202 Manipur10924920 Himachal Pradesh8945018 Puducherry5021879 Nagaland4121640 Chandigarh4043066 Arunachal Pradesh177541 Mizoram151550 Sikkim87490 Meghalaya48421
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2020 India records highes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records highest single-day spike of 20,000 COVID-19 cases

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 11:32 am IST
This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000
A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp, at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai. PTI photo
 A health worker marks the hands of residents with home quarantine stamp, at Bhaji Galli Road no. 3 of Andheri East in Mumbai. PTI photo

New Delhi: India recorded close to 20,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Sunday, taking the tally to 5,28,859, while the death toll rose to 16,095, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The data updated at 8 am showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

 

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from June 1 till date.    

The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

"Thus, around 58.56 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.  

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to June 27 and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday.

Of the 410 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 167 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, nine in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh,  two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in  Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry. 

Of the total 16,095 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra tops the tally with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths, Gujarat with 1,789, Tamil Nadu with 1,025, Uttar Pradesh with 649, West Bengal with 629, Madhya Pradesh with 550, Rajasthan with 391 and Telangana with 243 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 218 in Haryana, 191 in Karnataka, 157 in Andhra Pradesh, 128 in Punjab, 93 in Jammu and Kashmir, 59 in Bihar, 37 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala and 18 in Odisha.

Chhattisgarh has registered 13 deaths, Jharkhand 12, Puducherry 10, Assam and Himachal Pradesh nine each, Chandigarh six, Goa two and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,59,133 followed by Delhi at 80,188, Tamil Nadu at 78,335, Gujarat at 30,709, Uttar Pradesh at 21,549, Rajasthan at 16,944 and West Bengal at 16,711, according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 13,436 in Telangana, 13,427 in Haryana, 12,965 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,285 in Andhra Pradesh and 11,923 in Karnataka.

It has risen to 8,931 in Bihar, 6,966 in Jammu and Kashmir, 6,816 in Assam and 6,350 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,056 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,071 cases.

A total of 2,791 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,545 in Chhattisgarh, 2,339 in Jharkhand, 1,334 in Tripura, 1,128 in Goa ,1,092 in Manipur, 960 in Ladakh and 894 in Himachal Pradesh.

Puducherry has recorded 619 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh has 428, Nagaland has 387 and Arunachal Pradesh 177 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have also reported 177 COVID-19 cases.

Mizoram has 148 cases, Sikkim has 87, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 72 infections so far while Meghalaya has recorded 47 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research)," the ministry said, adding that 7,839 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

...
Tags: coronavirus in india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


