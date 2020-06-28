96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,577

20,132

Recovered

310,146

14,229

Deaths

16,103

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1694413367391 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2020 Andhra Pradesh has i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh has its worst corona day yet

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SAMPAT G SAMRITAN
Published Jun 28, 2020, 7:41 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 7:50 am IST
State records the highest number of deaths in a single day and the highest number of new cases in a day
With the coronavirus epidemic spreading to the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam, villagers set up barricades like this to ward off the virus. (DC Photo: K Narisimha Murthy)
 With the coronavirus epidemic spreading to the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam, villagers set up barricades like this to ward off the virus. (DC Photo: K Narisimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: The coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh recorded its worst day yet on Saturday. Eleven people died of COVID-19, the highest number of fatalities on a single day so far, and the state also recorded 796 fresh cases of infection, the highest single-day figure so far. That took the toll in the pandemic to 157 and the number of infections to 12,285.

Since a small dip on June 22, the daily case load has set a new record for six days in a sequence, repeating a pattern it had set the previous week as well of dipping over the weekend and rising higher and higher through the week. Epidemiologists attribute it to the weekend effect rather than any real downturn in the severity of the outbreak.

 

According to the health department, four deaths each were reported from Kurnool and Krishna districts, with one each from West Godavari, East Godavari and Vizianagaram. The COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 157.

As for new cases of coronavirus infection, 161 were reported from Anantapur district, 84 from Chittoor, 109 from East Godavari, 71 from Guntur, 50 from Kadapa, 53 from Krishna, 69 from Kurnool, 24 from Nellore, 26 from Prakasam, 34 from Visakhapatnam, 15 from Vizianagarm and 44 from West Godavari.

In Kadapa district, with 54 new cases, the overall tally is at 840. Among new cases, 20 are from Kadapa, 10 from Muddanur, four from Proddutur, three from Vemula, two each from Mylavaram and Yerraguntla and one each from Atlur, Kondapuram, Pendlimarri and Rajampeta. A total of 26 persons, including 14 foreign returnees, were discharged.

In Nellore, 17 new cases were reported, increasing the district's to 687. Of the new cases, seven were from Vengalarao Nagar, Kotamitta, Chinna Bazar, Tailors Colony, Wahabpeta and BV Nagar in Nellore town while other cases were reported from Ogili, Sullurpeta, Kovur, Kaligiri, Indukurpeta and Tada mandals apart from Kavali urban and Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

As West Godavari district reported 96 new cases in five containment zones, district collector Revu Muthyalaraju imposed curbs on movement of people and also functioning of essential and non-essential services. He said essential services like kirana and vegetable shops will only remain open from 7 am to 9 am along with non-essential services. However, medical shops will be available 24x7.

In East Godavari, 117 new cases were reported and its tally stands at 1,177. The new infections were reported from 23 mandals in the district. Three deaths, including one from West Godavari, were reported. Its toll is at 14.

...
Tags: ap coronavirus, andhra pradesh coronavirus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


