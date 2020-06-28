Andhra Pradesh has its worst corona day yet

With the coronavirus epidemic spreading to the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam, villagers set up barricades like this to ward off the virus. (DC Photo: K Narisimha Murthy)

Vijayawada: The coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh recorded its worst day yet on Saturday. Eleven people died of COVID-19, the highest number of fatalities on a single day so far, and the state also recorded 796 fresh cases of infection, the highest single-day figure so far. That took the toll in the pandemic to 157 and the number of infections to 12,285.

Since a small dip on June 22, the daily case load has set a new record for six days in a sequence, repeating a pattern it had set the previous week as well of dipping over the weekend and rising higher and higher through the week. Epidemiologists attribute it to the weekend effect rather than any real downturn in the severity of the outbreak.

According to the health department, four deaths each were reported from Kurnool and Krishna districts, with one each from West Godavari, East Godavari and Vizianagaram. The COVID-19 toll in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 157.

As for new cases of coronavirus infection, 161 were reported from Anantapur district, 84 from Chittoor, 109 from East Godavari, 71 from Guntur, 50 from Kadapa, 53 from Krishna, 69 from Kurnool, 24 from Nellore, 26 from Prakasam, 34 from Visakhapatnam, 15 from Vizianagarm and 44 from West Godavari.

In Kadapa district, with 54 new cases, the overall tally is at 840. Among new cases, 20 are from Kadapa, 10 from Muddanur, four from Proddutur, three from Vemula, two each from Mylavaram and Yerraguntla and one each from Atlur, Kondapuram, Pendlimarri and Rajampeta. A total of 26 persons, including 14 foreign returnees, were discharged.

In Nellore, 17 new cases were reported, increasing the district's to 687. Of the new cases, seven were from Vengalarao Nagar, Kotamitta, Chinna Bazar, Tailors Colony, Wahabpeta and BV Nagar in Nellore town while other cases were reported from Ogili, Sullurpeta, Kovur, Kaligiri, Indukurpeta and Tada mandals apart from Kavali urban and Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

As West Godavari district reported 96 new cases in five containment zones, district collector Revu Muthyalaraju imposed curbs on movement of people and also functioning of essential and non-essential services. He said essential services like kirana and vegetable shops will only remain open from 7 am to 9 am along with non-essential services. However, medical shops will be available 24x7.

In East Godavari, 117 new cases were reported and its tally stands at 1,177. The new infections were reported from 23 mandals in the district. Three deaths, including one from West Godavari, were reported. Its toll is at 14.