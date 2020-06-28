96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,577

20,132

Recovered

310,146

14,229

Deaths

16,103

414

Maharashtra159133842457273 Delhi80188493012558 Tamil Nadu78335440941025 Gujarat30771224171790 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1694413367391 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana134364928243 Haryana134278472218 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Andhra Pradesh122855480157 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8859693058 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha6350460625 Punjab47693192120 Kerala4072210823 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Current Affairs 28 Jun 2020 Air defence missile ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Air defence missile systems deployed in Eastern Ladakh to counter Chinese build-up

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 28, 2020, 4:18 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2020, 4:18 am IST
India has also filled the surveillance gaps to ensure that no enemy aircraft would be able to go undetected.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: Indian defence forces have deployed their advanced “quick-reaction surface-to-air missile defence systems” in the Eastern Ladakh sector after PLA air force increased its air activity near LAC in Ladakh and Chinese aircraft were  seen last week landing in a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) airbase.

The air defence systems of both Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed in Ladakh to take on any aerial threat. India has also filled the surveillance gaps to ensure that no enemy aircraft would be able to go undetected.

 

Indian quick reaction air defence missile includes the Akash missile which can take down fast-moving combat aircraft and drones in few seconds. It has been modified to make it suitable for deployment in the high mountainous terrain.

A Chinese refueller aircraft is reported to have been seen in Skardu airbase in PoK last week, which is 100 kilometers from Leh air base. In case of a confrontation, Pakistan could provide its air bases to the China to use against India.  

The Chinese air force is reported to have deployed advance fighters at Hotan airbase in Xinjiang. It has also brought in aircraft like the Sukhoi-30 and its strategic bombers to the rear locations, which have been detected flying near the Indian territory. There has also been an increase in helicopter activity near the LAC.

The Indian Air Force has also deployed Sukhoi-30MKI, Mirage 2000 and Jaguar fighter aircrafts to advanced positions. It is also carrying out sorties in Leh.

Last week, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria had visited Leh and Srinagar air bases, which will be important for any action in Eastern Ladakh. He checked the operational readiness and reviewed the preparation of all platforms deployed in these bases.

...
Tags: pla personnel, chinese air force, indian air force (iaf), galwan valley standoff, ladakh border, indo-sino border


Latest From Nation

The Kartarpur Gurudwara.

'Mirage of goodwill': India says no to Pakistan's offer to reopen Kartarpur corridor

File image of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. (ANI)

Sharad Pawar's retort to Congress: Don't forget China seized 45K sq km land in 1962

E Velmurugan, a senior videographer with Raj TV was the first media person to fall to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

TV journalist dies of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Locusts attack in Gurugram. (PTI)

Centre acts after locusts attack Haryana, UP; Rahul seeks compensation for farmers



