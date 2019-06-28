Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

US President Donald Trump now wants tariffs withdrawn

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 28, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jun 28, 2019, 1:49 am IST
US President says hike in tariffs is unacceptable.
Donald Trump
 Donald Trump

New Delhi: Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-20 summit at Osaka, Japan, US President Donald Trump hit out at India again over the issue of trade tariffs, saying that India has just recently increased the tariffs on American products even further, and that for years it had imposed “high tariffs against the United States”.

He also made it clear he would raise the issue with Mr Modi. This comes just a day after US secretary of state Michael Pompeo had raised the issue of tariffs and greater market access to American goods with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar.

 

In a tweet, the US President said, “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India for years, having put very high tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn!” (sic)

Just a few days ago, India had decided to retaliate against the US by raising tariffs on 29 American products. India had reportedly decided to take the retaliatory measures on trade against the US after it decided to hike customs duties on some steel and aluminium products from India.

...
