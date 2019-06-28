Cricket World Cup 2019

TikTok videos of nurses surface in Odisha, probe ordered

Published Jun 28, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
The video was made while they were working in the orthopaedics department.
Parbati Samal, one of the women attendants, claimed that she was not aware of any such video. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: After TikTok video of four nurses dancing hospital premises went viral, a video of three women attendants dancing inside the orthopaedics department of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha surfaced on Friday.

The video was made while they were working in the orthopaedics department, IANS reported.

 

Parbati Samal, one of the women attendants, claimed that she was not aware of any such video.

"I was standing while another girl was dancing and shooting the video. I have no idea about the video," said Samal.

SCB Medical and Hospital superintendent CBK Mohanty said the matter will be probed.

"I don't know about the video. I will investigate the matter," he added.

Earlier, some TikTok videos of four nurses dancing in Malkangiri district headquarters hospital (DHH) went viral. The video showed nurses dancing inside the Sick and New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

